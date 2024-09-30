TRBusiness is delighted to unveil its October and Top 10 International Operators reports, dovetailing with the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference this week (29 September – 03 October).

Featuring a combined 216 pages, the flagship publications carry exclusive interviews, in-depth insights, analysis, commentary and powerful creatives.

In the revered TRBusiness Top 10 International Operators report, we reveal that sales for the globe’s Top 10 international DF&TR operators totalled $44.03 billion in 2024 – turn the pages for leading interviews with China Duty Free Group, Avolta, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lotte, DFS Group and more.

Meanwhile, in the October cover interview, Erik Juul-Mortensen calls out the continued lack of collaborative data sharing as leaving the duty free and travel retail industry ‘stuck in the digital dark ages’.

“This data deficit robs us of credibility when we lobby to defend our industry; we cannot quantify the market and show how it underpins the travel ecosystem,” he asserted.

A look at travel retail developments in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas in our Around the World section accompanies feature-length reporting on the rise of AI, quiet luxury in China, the new rules of transformative airport design and much more.

TFWA celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and TRBusiness has invited stakeholders to share their most poignant and vivid memories on the association’s milestone.

Plus, we carry all your usual well-read regulars, from sustainability and food-focused features to the latest product launches, people news, comment and opinion.

Please enjoy these print and digital editions with our compliments…

The TRBusiness team is on the ground in Cannes for the TFWA World Exhibition.

On Tuesday 1 October, the Highly Recommended and Winners of the Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Hôtel Martinez.

Stay close to TRBusiness.com for the big reveal…