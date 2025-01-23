Nuxe achieves double-digit growth in travel retail in 2024

The company says the achievement marks a record year for the scale and impact of its animations, new products and commitment to sustainable formulations and packaging.

Strong partnerships with operators have been a key contributing factor, with the company focusing on consolidating its presence in Europe and further developing its business in APAC over the past 12 months.

Nuxe is now present in travel retail in 52 countries with duty free network spanning 470 stores in airports, 15 downtown, and through partnerships with 40 airlines and 16 cruise and ferry lines.

“2024 was a year of exceptional success for us as we continue to use travel retail as a window to build our premium brand reputation by offering genuinely effective products of the highest quality – products that deliver measurable, tangible performance along with sensorial pleasure, and that demonstrate our continued commitment to responsibly packaged products and to only creating product formulations using sustainably sourced natural ingredients,” said Elodie Brunner, Nuxe Head of Export & Travel Retail.

“Along with exceptional products, a key driver behind our business growth in travel retail has been our increased investment in our in-store presence with a record number of activations, more than half as many again as in 2023, including 17 Huile Prodigieuse animations and the installation of 40 podiums.

“We also conducted 40 GWP campaigns, a significant increase over the 25 we conducted in 2023, and deployed 2200 Beauty Advisors in 90 locations, more than double the number that we deployed in 2023.

“Great support from our retail partners, with whom we also engaged at key trade shows, has also been a key driver for us.

“This all combined to create a dynamic business momentum and strengthened partnerships, which we believe will help further accelerate our progress in 2025, when we will introduce more new products and deliver further great in-store activations”.

A key product launch in 2024 was Hair Prodigieux, representing Nuxe’s entry into the haircare market. The range leverages Nuxe’s expertise in botanical oils, giving rise to a next-generation haircare range of four products that together provide a complete four-step routine for all hair types.

More new product highlights for the year included the launch of Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R] – a range of six anti-ageing products – as well as the introduction of Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale into its signature Huile Prodigieuse range of dry oil products.

The company also continued to drive growth of its anti-ageing Super Serum [10] with new activations and a larger Super Serum [10] bottle size. Today, it is Nuxe’s number one face serum, with one bottle sold every minute.

Travel retail exclusives (TREX) are said to play a significant role in attracting travellers to the range.

The inflight TREX Huile Prodigieuse Collector, featuring a Paris skyline design on the bottle, has been a hit for the company.

A new addition in the assortment is the duo of 30ml bottles of Nuxe Super Serum (10). Additionally, the three products in the original My Anti-Aging Program TREX set have been replaced with the new Nuxuriance Ultra Range product, giving travellers handy access to its latest anti-ageing skincare formulations.

The Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Duo was also updated with a new-look outer pack design, as were the four Nuxe Travel pouches featuring sustainable packaging materials composed of linen (26%) and with 74% of the plastic elements being made from 100% recycled plastic.

Linking to this, Nuxe also included a product description leaflet, in recycled paper, to replace the back of pack cardboard on which this information was previously printed.

Finally, Nuxe added two new products to its Beauty to Go offer: the Mini Hair Shampoo 50ml and Mini Sun Spray SPF 50 for Body. This travel-size range targets impulse buyers at different touchpoints in the store, such as at payment points.

Last year also saw a major refit of its in-store furniture, coupled with a programme of tactical activations across nine major European airports including a large ‘super-premium’ podium at Charles de Gaulle terminal 2E and in Orly airport Terminal 3. The nine-square-metre pop-up marked its biggest such activation ever in travel retail.

In the cruise sector, Nuxe also took Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale onboard Brittany Ferries whereas in China, Huile Prodigieuse Florale enjoyed a a podium in Sanya, Hainan in the summer.

On the sustainability side, the company is focused on keeping its use of cardboard and plastic in the packaging for Nuxuriance Ultra to a minimum.

Nuxuriance Ultra, Huile Prodigieuse Floral and the Hair Prodigieux collection are all vegan compliant.

Furthermore, Huile Prodigieuse Florale is created with 96% ingredients of natural origin, while Hair Prodigieux collection is also silicone-free and formulated according to Laboratoire NUXE’s clean charter.

