Nuxe continues growth trajectory with new ranges and GTR activations

Nuxe is continuing to drive growth for its anti-aeging ranges, Super Serum Range & Nuxuriance Ultra, with new activations and a bigger Super Serum bottle size.

Unveiled in 2021, Super Serum [10] is a universal serum and the first essential step in all Nuxe skincare routines, for all ages, all skin types and all complexions.

Nuxe noted Super Serum is the perfect integration of Nuxe’s expertise in botanical oils and formulation research and its most potent premium skincare innovation.

Its scientifically validated consumer test results show Super Serum reinforces the effectiveness of Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa, acting together on the skin in ten different ways: reducing wrinkles; adding firmness and radiance; enhancing skin quality; plumping; moisturising; nourishing; repairing; protecting, and evening skin tone.

Already selected for 13 awards in France and internationally, Super Serum is beating all Nuxe’s sales records; it is the No. 1 microfluidic serum in French pharmacies, and the number one face serum for Nuxe with one bottle sold every minute.

In 2023, a special version targeting the eye contour area was added to the Super Serum range, accompanied by a 50ml size Super Serum pack.

Its latest activations and high-profile instore POS now jointly promote both Super Serum and Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R) as a recombinant anti-ageing routine.

These latest activations are a podium in Roissy CDG Terminal 2E, Beauty Stations in Brussels airport, a Head of Gondola in Amsterdam Schiphol, a podium in Dublin T2 and podiums in Zurich and Basel airports.

These presentations continue its established gold thematic colour scheme and communication focusing on Nuxe’s expertise with ingredients, the unique formula and sensoriality.

Customers are also offered a vanity pouch containing two deluxe minis as a GWP, as well as scratch cards, which have proven to be successful icebreakers and reward customers with a Nuxuriance Ultra sample to encourage the discovery of this range.

“Our new marketing activations are successfully getting this combination message across to travel retail customers and in addition to our marketing focus on Super Serum in travel retail, we have TV support for Super Serum in our local markets in France and Italy with a campaign message “The Power of 10 serums in One”, said Caroline Goix, Nuxe Global Travel Retail Manager.

