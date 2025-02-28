Nuxe launches Very Rose Plumping Lip Serum in new-look range

Nuxe has unveiled its first launch of the year: the Very Rose Plumping Lip Serum – the latest addition to the Very Rose range.

The Very Rose Lip Serum aims to replicate the success of the Rêve de Miel Lip Oil which is one of Nuxe’s top 10 products, with a strong presence on social media.

The serum, which comes in an 8ml size bottle, contains moisturising rose oil extract and natural hyaluronic acid for extra volumising and moisturising properties.

The natural hyaluronic acid is also combined with two other ‘powerful lip-targeted active ingredients’: pepper fruit extract to stimulate blood circulation and menthol to create a cooling effect.

What’s more, the entire Very Rose range has had a makeover for 2025 to feature less plastic packaging and minimised ingredients.

“Very Rose Lip Serum represents an important new addition to our Very Rose range, and we have a strong and disruptive global social media plan to support this launch, which is another example of our ability to break new ground by creating innovative products that simultaneously deliver both efficacy and sensoriality through unique formulations using naturally derived active ingredients. We expect it to become a firm favourite amongst Nuxe addicts, just like our Rêve de Miel Lip Oil,” said Elodie Brunner, Nuxe Head of Export & Travel Retail.

“Visually and sensorially, Very Rose rides the wave of the current trend for pink and is designed to fit perfectly within our travel retail assortment strategy as a compelling travel retail impulse purchase, making it an ideal product for secondary instore locations such as Beauty to Go and a great product for prompting a last minute purchase when displayed within payment areas and next to till points”.

