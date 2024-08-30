Nuxe sees out busy summer with record number of travel retail activations

French beauty brand Nuxe is celebrating the successful deployment of more than 30 activations and high-profile in-store product presentations in travel retail so far in 2024 – a record yearly number for the brand.

The push on activations is part of Nuxe’s strategy to enhance its in-store visibility and demonstrate its expertise in skincare.

A key message to customers is that the brand now goes way beyond its signature Huile Prodigieuse dry oil product, with heroes including its anti-ageing Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa 3R line and its entry into the haircare category with the Hair Prodigieux range.

“This is the first year that we have carried out so many events; more than 30 across all operators combined, half as many again as in 2023,” said Caroline Goix, Nuxe Global Travel Retail Manager.

“The year is not over yet; we are reactivating our anti-ageing focus from September, promoting our anti-ageing ‘hero’ product, Super Serum.

“In addition to once again using the same high impact space in Charles de Gaulle terminal 2E, we will also take this activation into Dublin airport, Zurich and Basel airports and Brussels airport.

“The high impact visibility and successful customer engagement of these activations have led us to plan the same heightened level of activity for next year and with a continued product focus on our two product pillars: oils and anti-ageing.”

Nuxe 2024 activations

Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa 3R activation at Paris CDG.

The strategy kick-started with the spring launch of Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa 3R in travel retail.

The activation campaign included a large podium at Charles de Gaulle terminal 2E, which Goix references above, with a super-premium design execution featuring golden furniture with touches of wood and white.

Presentations compared retinol with the patented Alpha 3R technology, while petri dishes highlighted the main ingredients.

Nuxe 2024 activations

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale and Or Florale Glow Bar at Paris CDG airport.

Almost 1,500 staff were trained especially for the launch with Nuxe beauty advisors (wearing green scarves to echo the product campaign colours) offering ‘scratch to win’ cards for deluxe samples, to encourage customers to visit the podium.

The Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa 3R launch also gave rise to tactical animations in Rome airport, where promotional messages were displayed on airport fixtures located along passenger pathways.

At the start of summer, Nuxe also introduced a wide-ranging programme of activations highlighting the Huiles across Europe, including at airports in Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

The campaign also took to the seas, with Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale promoted on board Brittany Ferries.

Nuxe 2024 activations

Left: Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa 3R at La Samaritaine Paris. Right: Pop-up for Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale titled ‘Dare to Glow’ at Orly.

In China, Huile Prodigieuse Florale was also supported during early summer with an interactive podium in Sanya, Hainan, throughout May and June.

It offered shoppers the chance to take and share photos to receive a free Nuxe miniature. The new Hair Prodigieux range was also highlighted and shoppers could once again try their luck at scratch cards offering the chance to win deluxe samples of Nuxuriance Ultra.

This activation was also implemented Orly airport, marking Nuxe’s biggest ever pop-up in travel retail, spanning nine square metres. Dressed in the colours of  Huile Prodigieuse Or Florale, it ran for a month at Terminal 3.

