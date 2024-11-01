Nuxe’s agile and creative edge gives experiential beauty a glow up in GTR

By Faye Bartle |

Nuxe

Fabienne Bravard, General Manager, Nuxe international.

French beauty brand Nuxe is navigating an exciting phase of expansion and acceleration, with growth in travel retail being led by its two key pillars: Huile Prodigieuse and anti-ageing skincare.

“We have a strong position in Europe [travel retail] but we want to strengthen further where we are,” Fabienne Bravard, General Manager, Nuxe international told TRBusiness in this exclusive video interview filmed on location during the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes.

She highlights animations and staff training as key factors helping to bolster the company’s presence in the channel.

In the UK, the brand has plans to open eight new shops before the end of the year whereas in APAC, the strategy is to double down in China before expanding across the region in 2025.

With this in mind, continuing to develop its anti-ageing franchise is a key focal point for the company.

“It’s really our one main battle,” Bravard explained. “We are an expert brand, we are coming from the pharmacy industry, we have 40 patents, we are investing in R&D and we have our own laboratory and factory, which makes a difference.”

Combined with the brand’s rich sensorially, achieved through its distinctive textures and fragrances, the company has successfully captured a slice of this lucrative sub-category in travel retail and is now utilising the channel as an international growth lever for the brand outside of its home country of France.

Bravard also pointed to the growth in demand for experiential marketing and brand experiences in travel retail and how Nuxe has a “big role to play” within this.

Agility is key, she pointed out, with personalised podiums and activations showcasing the company’s strength in this area.

The specially created Glow Bar is a case in point, highlighting body, skin and hair heroes to travelling consumers.

“Agility is really the key value [to have] in this channel to win,” she said. “We have a space to grab by being different.”

Hit play for the full story…

READ MORE: Nuxe sees out busy summer with record number of travel retail activations

READ MORE: Laboratoire Nuxe TREX range gets refreshed pack design and materials

READ MORE: Laboratoire Nuxe enters hair care category with Hair Prodigieux

