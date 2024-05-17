Oettinger Davidoff partners with the TR Consumer Forum in Dubai

Davidoff

TRBusiness is proud to announce that Oettinger Davidoff is supporting the 2024 TR Consumer Forum as the Exclusive Cigar Sponsor and Exhibition Showcase Sponsor.

There are just over two weeks to go until the event takes place, from 3-5 June at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, with Dubai Duty Free as the Host Sponsor.

To date, over 200 delegates are confirmed to attend, with representatives from duty free retailers, airports, airlines and food and beverage concessions representing over a third of this number.

The topical global conference agenda is curated under the theme of ‘Turning expectations into reality, catering to travel retail’s new consumer’ and offers exclusive insights from m1nd-set worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned). Alongside, delegates will gain access to a host of superb networking opportunities.

“Oettinger Davidoff is delighted to be a partner of the TR Consumer Forum. The event is extremely significant, assembling many industry stakeholders to focus upon the most important person for all of us – the consumer,” said Adrian Hayes, Director Global Key Accounts Duty Free, Oettinger Davidoff.

“We appreciate that the cigar consumer is an essential consumer in all other categories. Oettinger Davidoff believes the consumer expects us to listen to the insights offered and to constructively challenge mindsets, to embrace change to grow value.

“Oettinger Davidoff believes in listening to the consumer and the Forum is an enabler for us all to do so.”

TR Consumer Forum

The distinction between the ‘cigar consumer’ and the ‘cigar travel retail shopper’ is a core pillar of the Oettinger Davidoff Category Management Approach.

“Oettinger Davidoff continuously invests, in global domestic markets, to deepen our knowledge and understanding of cigar consumer needs, to appreciate distinct cigar consumer profiles, and to act to exceed product expectations,” explained Hayes.

“We know that the large majority of cigar consumers do not purchase in travel retail. However, when they do buy they spend more than any other category consumer and they have easily the highest propensity to purchase cross-category.

“The Oettinger Davidoff Category Management Approach is structured to be a guide for our travel retail partners, from delivering clarity about the immense value opportunity, to appreciating the necessary actions to release the cigar category commercial potential, to benefit all categories.”

Davidoff

Davidoff Cigars is the exclusive brand in the humidor onboard Evrima (part of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection).

Looking at how the behaviour and preferences of travelling consumers are evolving in 2024, Hayes reveals the following: “Oettinger Davidoff observes increasingly discerning behaviour, an expectation of excellence, especially when the travelling shopper is considering a luxury purchase.

“The best possible service levels are being demanded to facilitate an ease of shop. Knowledge and education are key, Oettinger Davidoff is working with our retail partners through our detailed Category Management Approach to address the shopper needs on multiple levels.”

TR Consumer Forum

