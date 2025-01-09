Oliva Cigars releases limited edition Year of the Snake collection for LNY

By Faye Bartle |

Oliva Cigars

Oliva Year of the Snake,

Oliva Cigars is introducing a limited-edition Oliva Year of the Snake release to mark the Chinese New Year.

The exclusive edition is a curated box of 10 Churchill cigars, each skilfully hand-rolled at Oliva’s  factory in Estelí, Nicaragua.

Drawing inspiration from the powerful symbolism of the snake in Chinese culture, the Oliva Year of the Snake collection is said to showcase the ‘exceptional artistry and craftsmanship that cigar enthusiasts have come to expect from the Oliva brand’.

The striking box spotlights a depiction of a snake, with the cigars featuring a sun-grown natural wrapper from Ecuador, a Nicaraguan binder and Nicaraguan filler for a ‘rich and well-balanced’ smoking experience.

“We are delighted to present the Oliva Year of the Snake in honour of the Lunar New Year,” said Fred Vandermarliere, CEO of Vandermarliere Cigar Family.

“This limited-edition collection reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

“We’ve designed this release to provide cigar aficionados with a unique, culturally resonant experience – making it a prized addition for collectors and enthusiasts alike.”

Oliva Cigars

Just 3,500 boxes have been produced.

This exclusive collection became available at the end of 2024 and, with only 3,500 boxes produced, is expected to sell out swiftly.

Retail pricing is set at US$450 per box of 10 cigars.

