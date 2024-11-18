On Location: Bruichladdich innovates and diversifies, also makes whisky

From left to right: Douglas Taylor, CEO, Bruichladdich; Fida Boy Chabke, CEO Global Travel Retail, Rémy Cointreau, Allan Logan, Production Director, Bruichladdich.

TRBusiness visited Bruichladdich distillery on the Scottish Island of Islay, known globally for some of the finest scotch whiskies ever produced, to hear from CEO Douglas Taylor and Fida Bou Chabke, CEO Global Travel Retail for Rémy  Cointreau, about its unique heritage, innovative processes, and of course the whisky itself, including upcoming plans for GTR.

With water drawn from an ancient underground river, and 50% of its barley sourced from Islay itself (the first time this has happened since before the Second World War), almost all of Bruichladdich’s distilling equipment has remained virtually untouched since its foundation in 1881 by the three Harvey brothers: William; John; and Robert.

The subsequent century saw Bruichladdich Distillery weather tough conditions – meteorological and economic – on the rugged and windswept Scottish island of Islay, changing hands numerous times in the 20th Century (even surviving a mothballing in the early 1990s) before regaining its standing as a cult favourite firewater, entering into a new era of growth and diversification, and carrying this storied history as a badge of honour.

Histoire de la terroir

First sold to Associated Scottish Distilleries in 1936, Bruichladdich was then acquired by Invergordon Distillers in 1969, before a purchase and swift mothballing by Whyte & Mackay in 1994.

In the early 2000s a small group of private investors – spurred by the disruptive designs of wine merchants Mark Reynier, Simon Coughlin and Gordon Wright – pooled together £6.5m to revitalise the floundering Islay distillery.

The centrepiece of the entire operation is its Mash Tun, which has remained virtually unchanged since 1881 (barring a parts change following a breakage caused by a batch of Bere Barley in 2017). It is one of very few open top, traditional turn bell and rake tuns in operation in the entire world, and Bruichladdich has future-proofed the beating heart of its production by commissioning the mapping and digital render of each bespoke element of the machine, in case the Bere Barley decides once again to play truant.

Allan Logan, Production Director for Bruichladdich, said of the progress made over the last two decades: “It’s been an amazing journey, because we’ve taken the distillery from a mothball distillery, and brought it back to life, building an ethos of creating jobs within the community that didn’t exist before.

It’s been really rewarding seeing other young local people managing to get a job on the island and get a career, because it’s not just a job. It’s a career that they can really get stuck into and work for a business that is a force for good, that’s doing something good and positive in the community and beyond. It’s been tremendous.”

In its present state, the now revamped distillery is owned by Rémy Cointreau (Rémy), who integrated the business into its wider portfolio of spirits chateaus in 2012.

The Bruichladdich Distillery is a literal stone’s throw from the coast, and its Islay barley whisky expressions carry a subtle yet notable saline note to them, one of several differentiating subtleties purported by the business within these expressions. Several variants of barley are used across its portfolio, including: Islay local barley; organic barley; biodynamic barley; Bere barley, Aberdeenshire barley; Blackisle barley; and Lothian barley. 

Adam Hannett, Head Distiller at Bruichladdich, commented on the fruitful and mutually beneficial nature of the relationship between Remy and Bruichladdich, and how it has enabled the Islay whisky brand to experiment, and stay agile.

“Since we’ve reopened, it’s always been about trying to do the right thing. We usually have a creators’ conference every two years where all the houses get together; we’re sharing ideas, and no topic is off limits.

Hannett offered an in-depth tour of its 100,000 deep storage and maturation facility, delving into the use of barley, peat, cask ageing and terroir, a concept which he said was not widely recognised in the whisky business prior to Bruichladdich’s resurgence.

Hannett continued: “Remy is quite a small company. It is a global company, but in terms of the other drinks companies, it’s quite small, and therefore agile. There’s a lot of influence between all the different houses, and a shared will to do the right things for the right reasons in every aspect of the company.”

Small distillery, global ambitions

The Islay brand first released two GTR exclusives: The Bruichladdich Twenty-One; and The Classic Laddie Sherry Cask Edition in June 2024, with a striking showcase at Singapore Changi Airport.

Douglas Taylor, CEO of Bruichladdich, noted: “We’ve been on a journey over the last ten years to develop the right range for travel retail, and we believe we’ve created a [self-confessed] brilliant range – which is a play on products in the domestic market – but a cohesive range, which of course comes in our new packaging.”

Compared to its previous bottle, the new design reduces packaging CO2 emissions by 65%. It also contains an average of 60% recycled glass and is 32% lighter, while the secondary packaging is a glue-free wrap, made from 100% fresh fiber (FSC or PEFC-certified forests only).

“We’ve got a compelling commercial proposition, a compelling liquid proposition, and a compelling brand image proposition with great activation plans behind the scenes. Now it’s a case of leveraging that, because it’s only really come into fruition this year, and the completion of our GTR range will happen by April or May next year, when the Organic 16-Year-Old kicks in,” added Taylor.

The Classic Laddie Sherry Cask Edition has been immensely popular in GTR – especially APAC – since its release alongside the Bruichladdich Twenty-One. The marketing campaign for both centred around Bruichladdich’s denomination as B Corp Certified, the tagline for which reads: “We make change, we make progress. We also make whisky.”

The near-complete GTR range now includes: the two channel exclusives mentioned previously; its single cask micro-provenance series; the Port Charlotte 10-Year-Old and 21-Year-Old; and selected Octomore releases.

Alongside Octomore, the Port Charlotte Series is one of Bruichladdich’s most heavily-peated expressions, which comes with its own unique challenges and opportunities; the Scottish Government has announced the sale of peat is set to be completely banned in Scotland over concerns of environmental damage caused by its use in agricultural practices and whisky production.

“As long as we’re able to leverage that with customers, then we should start to be in service of the retailer’s needs as well, because we’ve got to give them something that they can sell. And at the same time, we’re building a strong range with great execution in the domestic markets,” continued Taylor.

Diversity is longevity

There are currently several pressing concerns for producers and retailers of whisky, foremost among them the significantly lower conversion rates among Chinese consumers, and the looming threat of massive import tariffs in the US.

While these are macro-economic conditions which individual distilleries have little control over, Bruichladdich has leaned on its DNA as a progressive Hebridean distiller to see it through, maturing every dram and bottling every expression in its vertically integrated distillery, leaning on the quality of each expression to resonate with consumers.

This attention to detail, paired with bold marketing strategies and a focus on diversifying its portfolio and regional penetration, has seen Bruichladdich grow significantly within global travel retail in 2024, with plans for further growth abound.

Bruichladdich has further diversified its business portfolio with the addition of the Botanist Gin, produced in a single still affectionately labelled ‘Ugly Betty’, acquired in the early 2000s following the deconstruction of a nearby distillery. The unusual shape of the still, its transportation by boat to the Bruichladdich distillery, and its potential use for malicious purposes, attracted the interest of US federal authorities.

Taylor noted: “We have fast growth markets/channels we’re looking to grow in, such as GTR, we’ll have pressurised markets that are scaled, so China and the US, we also have small but fast-growing domestic markets like Japan. Then you’ve got your European markets, which are difficult to win, but the rules of the game are clear, as in the UK and France and Germany.

“GTR is a meaningful percentage of our business. I think it’s going to be the fastest growing channel, and we are suitably well diversified with our footprint.”

Taylor added: “We’re outstripping forecasts in terms of what we were allocating in travel retail, but this is not putting pressure on our ability to deliver, and we’re still under-indexing our capability in that channel, but it’s a careful balance.”

Despite its relatively high price point – The Classic Laddie retails at £46, Bruichladdich believes their current range offers a competitive and enticing price ladder for GTR consumers.

Fida Bou Chabke, CEO Global Travel Retail at Rémy, elaborated on the success of Bruichladdich’s single malt and peated offerings within the channel, looking ahead to Rémy’s desire for enhanced brand visibility in the coming months.

“With each release we follow through with activations in all the key airports, including our last big one which was in Dubai. Of course we had London, Hong Kong, Paris and other key airports.

For the peated range, we started bringing that back last year – first with Port Charlotte then Octomore – and that has been well received within the channel. Importantly, people are also transitioning from blended to single malt, especially in India, South Korea and the Middle East.”

It (almost) goes without saying; alongside a wide-ranging discussion of the evolving whisky landscape in GTR and domestic markets, tastings of the various drams Bruichladdich produces, as well as some unreleased expressions, was par for the course on the three-day excursion.

Its widening portfolio of expressions is made possible by the brand’s laser-focus on: crafting lasting and sustainable relations with every component of the supply chain, from the farmer’s and malting’s through to the retailer’s and end users; promoting the unique complexities of Islay barley, its sustainable agricultural practices; and a devotion to quality over quantity.

On that subject, Hannett surmised: “There’s always that kind of tension between what we have to produce and the cost we have to produce it at, but what I would say is since we’ve reopened, it’s always been about trying to do the right thing.

If you look at a bottle of Bruichladdich, say our nine-year-old, and you put it next to a 10-year-old whiskey from a different distillery, it might be, in some cases, two thirds more expensive. We’re okay with that, because when you only focus on cost of goods, then it’s just a race to the bottom.”

The influence of the natural environment on Bruichladdich’s brand DNA is unmistakeable, informing its internal processes, sustainable approach to ESG factors, and wider marketing efforts in GTR and domestic markets.

Taylor also highlighted how this shift towards single malt expressions has coincided with a rise in conscious consumerism within the category, which he expects to continue growing in importance.

“I think there’s going to be more conscious consumerism in spirits, and that’s going to play into the ethos of the Maison here, so that’s why we focus on everything from soil health to crop rotation, not because gap analysis tells us there’s a gap in the market, but because we may only have 100 harvest left, so conscious consumerism is really an important part of our roadmap for growth.”

There is much more to be said about the work Bruichladdich has done and continues to push in terms of sustainability, for which there will be a follow-up article in early December, so stay close to TRBusiness for more from the progressive Hebridean distillers over at Bruichladdich.

