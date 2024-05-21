On the Mark Consultancy introduces new Bon Voyage Discovery Box

By Trbusiness Editor |

On The Mark Consultancy Bon Voyage Discovery Box

The set features six different beauty brands.

Travel retail beauty distributor On The Mark Consultancy has launched the new Bon Voyage Discovery Box exclusively onboard Jet2.com.

The set has been designed to allow travellers to discover a curated selection of products from best-selling brands – notably Gatineau, Grüum, Balance Me, Carmex, Perricone and Tan-Luxe – while enjoying a significant saving versus the individual RRSPs.

Collectively the products are worth £140 (US$178). The Bon Voyage Discovery Box retails onboard at just £38 (US$48) – thereby offering a saving of £102 (US$130).

The Gatineau product featured is a 75ml (full size) Radiance Enhancing Gommage. This gentle exfoliator combines AHAs with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to smooth and brighten the complexion.

The 35g Grüum Klär Brightening Facial Cleansing Bar features activated charcoal to gently draw out impurities. Vitamin C brightens and protects against free radical damage.

On The Mark Consultancy Bon Voyage Discovery Set

Collectively the Bon Voyage Discovery Box products are worth £140 (US$178); the set retails onboard Jet2.com at just £38 (US$48).

The Balance Me Collagen Boost Moisturiser (10ml) also features AHAs, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid, to smooth, plump and hydrate. A full size Carmex Moisturising Lip Balm Tropical SPF30 keeps lips soft and protected against UV damage.

The final products of the Bon Voyage Discovery Box are a 7.5ml Perricone Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex, and a 30ml (full size) Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops in shade Light/Medium.

READ MORE: Distributor On The Mark Consultancy secures new inflight skincare listings

READ MORE: On the Mark names Katy Mason CCO ahead of 10th anniversary year

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’ Middle East
image description
Conference: Be ready for Asia's transformation, urges APTRA President Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA AP: Singapore-based CoLab APAC to display expansion plans Asia & Pacific
image description
APAC recovers as DFS embarks on its most ambitious expansion Asia & Pacific
image description
Sekonda makes return to TFWA Asia Pacific following four-year hiatus Asia & Pacific
image description
Wildmoor shares more detail on travel retail pop-up at Changi Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
On Location: Lancaster Monaco is returning to its skincare roots Europe
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail publishes its third annual industry-wide global report International
image description
Ritter Sports announces its return to TFWA Asia Pacific with new activation Asia & Pacific
image description
Ferrero Rocher to debut family gifting biscuit at TFWA Singapore Asia & Pacific
right