On the Mark Consultancy introduces new Bon Voyage Discovery Box

Travel retail beauty distributor On The Mark Consultancy has launched the new Bon Voyage Discovery Box exclusively onboard Jet2.com.

The set has been designed to allow travellers to discover a curated selection of products from best-selling brands – notably Gatineau, Grüum, Balance Me, Carmex, Perricone and Tan-Luxe – while enjoying a significant saving versus the individual RRSPs.

Collectively the products are worth £140 (US$178). The Bon Voyage Discovery Box retails onboard at just £38 (US$48) – thereby offering a saving of £102 (US$130).

The Gatineau product featured is a 75ml (full size) Radiance Enhancing Gommage. This gentle exfoliator combines AHAs with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to smooth and brighten the complexion.

The 35g Grüum Klär Brightening Facial Cleansing Bar features activated charcoal to gently draw out impurities. Vitamin C brightens and protects against free radical damage.

The Balance Me Collagen Boost Moisturiser (10ml) also features AHAs, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid, to smooth, plump and hydrate. A full size Carmex Moisturising Lip Balm Tropical SPF30 keeps lips soft and protected against UV damage.

The final products of the Bon Voyage Discovery Box are a 7.5ml Perricone Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex, and a 30ml (full size) Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops in shade Light/Medium.

