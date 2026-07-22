Ospree Duty Free reopens renovated Trivandrum Airport store

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Ospree Duty Free
Ospree Duty Free reopens renovated Trivandrum Airport store

The newly renovated store introduces an expanded retail offer and new digital services.

Ospree Duty Free has unveiled its newly renovated store at Trivandrum International Airport, introducing an expanded retail offer, new digital services and a refreshed store design aimed at enhancing the passenger experience.

The refurbishment features contemporary interiors, improved lighting and an enlarged product assortment spanning spirits, perfumes, confectionery, fashion and a newly introduced Super Mart. The new supermarket concept offers a wider selection of food and non-food essentials, broadening the retailer’s convenience proposition.

“The opening of our Trivandrum Duty Free store marks an exciting step in Ospree Duty Free’s expansion journey,” said Gaurav Singh, CEO of Ospree Duty Free.

“We are committed to delivering a world-class travel retail experience by offering travellers an exceptional selection of global brands and great value. We look forward to welcoming passengers and enhancing their journey through Trivandrum International Airport.”

To mark the reopening, Ospree Duty Free is offering a range of gift-with-purchase promotions, including complimentary luggage trolleys, hip flasks with selected Indian spirit purchases, Marshall Tech Kit Organisers and tote bags. The retailer has also partnered with Monkey Shoulder on an in-store brand activation.

As part of its digital strategy, the retailer has introduced what it describes as Kerala’s first duty free in-store customer assistance robot. The robot provides shoppers with product information and details of current promotions while also distributing gift vouchers worth ₹500 and ₹1,000. Customers will also receive digitally signed invoices via WhatsApp, another first for a duty-free store in the state.

The reopening celebrations included a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by airport representatives and Ospree Duty Free executives, alongside cultural performances showcasing Kerala’s heritage, including Kathakali, Mohiniyattam and Chenda Melam.

Image Credit: Ospree Duty Free
Ospree Duty Free reopens renovated Trivandrum Airport store

The retailer has introduced what it describes as Kerala’s first duty free in-store customer assistance robot.

The renovated store forms part of Ospree Duty Free’s wider strategy to enhance its travel retail proposition through an expanded brand portfolio, digital innovation and an elevated customer experience.

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free partners with VFS Global to offer exclusive shopping benefits

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free’s first European venture comes to life in Calais

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free marks two-year milestone with #CelebratingTWOgether

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