Our consumer-centric June issue is now live!

Image Credit: TRBusiness

The June issue of TRBusiness magazine, which marks our first ever edition dedicated to the travelling consumer, timed to coincide with the TR Consumer Forum in Geneva (1-3 July), is out now.

Inside, we delve into the key topics that are being discussed at the consumer-centric Forum and take a closer look at some of the themes that are set to shape discussions around the best ways to captivate and converts travelling shoppers today – and in the future.

From our in-depth interview with Dr Peter Mohn, CEO & Owner, m1nd-set, who gives us an advance look at his state-of-the-industry address, to our exclusive feature with ‘The Customer Whisperer’ Kate Hardcastle MBE, who is making a keynote address on Friday 3 July – this issue is packed with information and expert advice stakeholders can utilise to shape their strategies in the channel.

More highlights include our exclusive interview with Lucio Rossetto, COO Europe & North America at Lagardère Travel Retail, about the travel retailer’s renewal of its duty-free and fashion concessions with Genève Aéroport.

Please click here to read the issue.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

Plus, we have exclusive interviews with Julie Lassaigne, Secretary General of the ETRC, and Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA, who bring us up to date with the key priorities on the radar.

There’s a rich lineup of more original content to discover that unpacks the TR Consumer Forum’s headline theme of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’. From whether meeting sustainability expectations of consumers translates into purchasing decisions at the checkout to an in-depth look at the Absolut Tabasco takeover at Manchester Airport (which was the first time in the UK that Pernod Ricard GTR has brought to life a hybrid F&B offering in the channel) and a glimpse of what travel retail may look like in 2030 – there’s a treasure trove of content inside.

TRBusiness and m1nd-set would like to extend a sincere thank you to all those participating in the Forum. If you’re not attending this year, we hope you enjoy this issue and that you stay close to TRBusiness.com for our on-location coverage.

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