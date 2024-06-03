The TRBusiness June/July 2024 edition, featuring the Top 10 Airports report, is now available to view (click the cover image below).

Dubai International (DXB) has one again claimed the top spot in Airports Council International (ACI) World’s top 10 busiest airports rankings for international passengers, welcoming almost 87m (86,994,365) pax in 2023 – up 31.7% on 2023 and 0.8% on 2019 (according to the preliminary data).

It’s one of only three airports on the list to surpass pre-pandemic levels (along with Istanbul and Hamad International Airport).

What’s more, it’s out in front by the aviation equivalent of a country mile, with Heathrow claiming the second spot with 74.9m.

DXB continues to put in a strong performance, revising its 2024 pax target to 91m, following its busiest ever quarter in Q1 2024.

The fortunes of Dubai Duty Free are growing alongside with the travel retailer securing an all-time sales record of US$2.16 billion in 2023, up 6.40% on 2019.

Our Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill met with this month’s cover star, DFF’s newly appointed Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi, during the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore last month for an update on plans to further evolve the retail proposition.

He also reflects on the incredible achievements of much respected Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, who retired on 31 May. Turn to page 38 to view the video interview, which forms part of our coverage on DXB.

As it customary, this issue is characterised by our coverage of all the airports in ACI World’s list of top 10 airports for international pax. Over 39 pages, we take a closer look at how the hubs are performing, what is driving growth and how the retail and F&B proposition is developing to capitalise on the growing footfall.

To view the June/July 2024 ezine, click here.

Also inside…

This issue also contains a dedicated section on fashion, accessories, watches and jewellery (FAWJ). As well as bringing you the latest consumer insights from m1nd-set on the category, we have an in-depth report on how data and disruptive tech is transforming the way that retailers and brands engage with shoppers. Plus, we spotlight Time Products (UK) and E. Gluck.

Circling back to the top 10 airports, as Dubai soars, it is incredibly exciting to be bringing the TR Consumer Forum to the emirate from 3-5 June, supported by Dubai Duty Free as the Host Sponsor.

More than 220 delegates have registered for the event, which is set to deliver its distinctive brand on discursive conference sessions packed with actionable insights – alongside plenty of excellent networking, of course – under the theme of ‘Turning expectations into reality, catering to travel retail’s new consumer’.

You can delve into what’s on the agenda in our coverage on page 23. Plus, stay close to TRBusinness.com for our on-location coverage and news as it unfolds.

READ MORE: Influential speakers & attendees join 2024 Forum

READ MORE: Incheon re-enters ACI World’s top 10 busiest hubs for intl. pax amid reshuffle

READ MORE: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024: Entries now open!