The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators report is now available to view (click the cover image below).

Delegates to this week’s IAADFS Summit of the Americas can get their hands on print copies – printed locally as part of TRBusiness’ ongoing commitment to sustainability – from the press racks in the exhibition hall.

The issue, which also includes dedicated sections on wines, beer & spirits, and a focus on the cruise sector plus much more, is available in a multimedia-rich e-zine format.

It’s an exciting time for the duty free and travel retail industry in the Americas. Not only is international departing traffic forecast to increase by 8% (yoy) in 2024, according to ForwardKeys, but retail operators are being kept occupied with a busy pipeline of tenders punctuating the landscape.

TRBusiness spoke with Duty Free Americas (DFA), Avolta, Paradies Lagardère, 3Sixty Duty Free, ARI North America and Heinemann Americas in the dedicated retail operators report.

Look inside for reporting on the latest retail activity, investments and an assessments of the dynamics impacting business in the region.

Competitive tender processes intensify

As Gregg Paradies, President & CEO of Paradies Lagardère, told TRBusiness: “It will be an incredibly busy year for tenders in North America. Previous tenders by some airports were postponed due to the pandemic but are now resurfacing while others are naturally on schedule to be released in 2024.

“This scenario will likely present one of the busiest years in recent memory for business opportunities for all concessionaires in our industry.”

Alex Anson, Chief Operating Officer at 3Sixty Duty Free, echoed the sentiment, confirming the company is eyeing “a lot of tender activity at a number of US airports”.

In our cover interview, Sammy Patel, VP Commercial, Vantage Airport Group, proclaims that John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 6 – in the midst of a key commercial procurement round – will implement a ‘game-changing’ duty free and travel retail offer for the airport and US duty free market.

Keep pace with the rapidly evolving state-of-play thanks to TRBusiness’ detailed reporting this issue.

Members of the TRBusiness team are attending the Summit of the Americas in West Palm Beach (14-17 April) and are looking forward to a busy few days of meetings and networking.

To view the March/April 2024 ezine, click here.

Also inside the March/April 2024 issue…

More highlights of the issue include an exclusive interview with Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. She brings us up to date on developments at LaGuardia Terminal B and how it feels to be the company’s first woman and person of colour leading the charge.

Meanwhile, a dedicated wine and spirits report looks at the rise of next-level sampling initiatives in the channel that engage all the senses.

The popularity of pre-loved luxury in the cruise sector also takes a turn in the spotlight.

Finally, this issue’s ‘Day in the working life of…’ feature offers a glimpse into the busy schedule of Patrick Lynch, Trade Marketing Manager – GTR of Proximo.

For those of you reading the e-zine, please do look out for extra interactive content via the plus and play buttons as you navigate the edition and be sure to follow TRBusiness on LinkedIn to stay up to date with all the latest news.

Please enjoy this March/April issue with our compliments.

