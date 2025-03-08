The TRBusiness March 2025 issue including the Leading Americas Operators report is now available to view (click the cover image below).

Delegates to this week’s IAADFS Summit of the Americas can get their hands on copies – printed locally as part of TRBusiness’ ongoing commitment to sustainability – from the press racks in the exhibition hall. It is also available in e-zine format.

DF&TR stakeholders seeking a comprehensive business update among the leading operators in the Americas have come to the right place.

As is customary for our special Summit of the Americas issue, this issue features a roster of exclusive interviews, features and analysis in the Leading Americas Operators report, which spans a substantial 28 pages.

Our cover star, Nicolas Hoeborn, Managing Director, of Heinemann Americas, shares brilliant insight into how the company is leveraging its operational and logistical expertise to take advantage of opportunities in at-sea retailing. You can delve into the details in the interview on page 25.

This issue also hears from IAADFS, FDFA and ASUTIL, who bring TRBusiness up to date on key advocacy issues.

Plus, we reveal exclusive insights on the power of experiential retail, courtesy of m1nd-set. A key statistic in the mix is how 70% of travelling consumers make the final decision to purchase in-store and therefore are highly influenceable by experiential retail.

It’s something that will be unpacked in more detail on Monday 10 March at 9:30am (EST). Turn to page 60 to find out more – and make sure you’re in the room on the day when TRBusiness and m1nd-set will host a regional-focused warm-up session to June’s hotly anticipated TR Consumer Forum in Amsterdam.

The 60-minute panel entitled ‘Unlocking Footfall and Conversion: The Power of Experiential Retail in Duty Free and Travel Retail’ is moderated by TRBusiness Managing Editor Faye Bartle.

Elsewhere this edition, highlights include a wines & spirits category report, which looks at the key business dynamics affecting suppliers, as well as their strategies for growth in 2025.

Plus, this publication takes an in-depth look at how stakeholders are leveraging opportunities for sustainable storytelling at sea.

For those of you reading the e-zine, please do look out for extra interactive content via the plus and play buttons as you navigate the edition and be sure to follow TRBusiness on LinkedIn to stay up to date with all the latest news.

We hope you enjoy the issue.

