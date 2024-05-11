The TRBusiness May 2024 edition, featuring the Leading Asia Pacific Operators report, is now available to view (click the cover image below).

Delegates to this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (12-16 May) can get their hands on print copies – printed locally as part of TRBusiness’ ongoing commitment to sustainability – from the press racks in the exhibition hall.

As the duty free and travel retail industry is closely monitoring, this year may be the final chapter in the recovery story for travel in Asia Pacific.

International passenger traffic in the region is expected to further close the gap on pre-pandemic levels over the course of 2024 and the latest research my m1nd-set shows that international departing pax is forecast to reach 580 million by 2025, exceeding 2019 figures by 10%.

Stakeholders are, naturally, strategising to take full advantage of opportunities while remaining mindful of looming challenges, from inflation and supply chain disruptions to political instability and income inequality.

Avolta, Lotte, King Power, Shinsegae and more…

TRBusiness spoke with a selection of the most influential travel retailers for our annual Leading Asi Pacific Operators report in order to deliver a comprehensive update on the latest developments and key dynamics.

In our cover interview, Ju Nam Kim, CEO of Lotte Duty Free, shares an in-depth insight into the South Korean travel retailer’s plans to further strengthen and grow its business, following the recent commencement of its liquor and tobacco concession at Gimpo International Airport.

China Duty Free Group, DFS Group, Avolta, Shinsegae Duty Free, Heinemann, King Power Group, Lagardère Travel Retail, The Shilla Duty Free and Ever Rich Duty Free are also featured in our extensive coverage. We hope you enjoy reading the articles.

To view the May 2024 ezine, click here.

Also inside…

Also in this edition is a dedicated focus on beauty in Asia Pacific travel retail.

Firstly, we explore how the luxury beauty segment is faring in the region, following a rollercoaster 2023, with insightful comment from leading retailers and suppliers.

Plus, brands update us on their initial performance at Hainan’s new dedicated Global Beauty Plaza within Block C of the cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex.

For those of you viewing the e-zine, please do look out for the ‘Plus’ and ‘Play’ buttons as you navigate the issue for extra content.

