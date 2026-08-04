How travel essentials could help unlock footfall and conversion in GTR

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: TR Consumer Forum 2026
Alan Brennan, Global Commercial Director, Travel Blue.

Alan Brennan, Global Commercial Director, Travel Blue at the TR Consumer Forum 2026.

▶️  OVER TO YOU – LIVE: Capitalising on the appeal of travel essentials is an opportunity that travel retail stakeholders can grasp to help drive store footfall and increase key metrics across the board, from category penetration to product engagement and impulse buys – ultimately converting more browsers into buyers, according to research by Travel Blue.

The company’s Global Commercial Director, Alan Brennan, presented the case for this in an Over To You – Live session at the recent TR Consumer Forum in Geneva (on Thursday 2 July).

In his rallying 15-minute talk – a live iteration of TRBusiness’ popular Over to You op-ed magazine column of the same name – Brennan underscored how a new generation of shoppers is redefining what drives them into stores, and what convinces them to spend.

“Global travel retail must adapt,” he said. “And the travel essentials category is uniquely placed to lead that shift.”

Brennan went on to expand on the key role that travel essentials can play to boost overall sales revenue and profit for retailers with an insight-packed, category driven solution to unlock greater footfall and conversion in store.

For those who couldn’t make this year’s Forum, Brennan’s talk is now available to stream on demand – simply hit play on the video below…

To find out more about the TR Consumer Forum, please visit TRConsumerForum.com. Please click here to register your interest for the 2027 edition.

READ NEXT: Travel Blue urges travel retail to elevate travel essentials category

READ NEXT: Sydney Airport announces major RFP for travel essentials at T1 International

READ NEXT: Brisbane Airport awards travel essentials contract to Lagardère AWPL

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