Over to You – Live sessions set to shake up the TR Consumer Forum

Image Credit: TRBusiness

The sixth edition of the TR Consumer Forum will feature two vibrant Over to You – Live sessions, with these 15-minute inspirational talks set to bring extra energy to the room by sparking ideas and creating a change of tempo within the global conference programme.

Over to You – Live, which made its debut at the 2025 TR Consumer Forum in Amsterdam, is an in-person iteration of TRBusiness’ popular and long-running magazine op-ed (opinion column) of the same name.

It sees DF&TR stakeholders take the mic to advocate for an initiative that has the potential to deliver positive benefits across the entire travel retail ecosystem.

Due to the positive delegate feedback received on last year’s session, the Geneva edition sees two such talks factored into the schedule.

First up is the session titled ‘How travel essentials can unlock footfall and conversion in GTR’ which is taking place on Thursday 2 July from 15:45-16:00.

Alan Brennan, Global Commercial Director, Travel Blue, will be taking to the stage to discuss how the traveller landscape is changing.

He will explore how a new generation of shoppers is redefining what drives them into stores, and what makes them spend. Global travel retail must adapt and, says Brennan, the travel essentials category is uniquely placed to lead that shift.

Brennan will go on to expand on the key role that travel essentials can play to boost overall sales revenue and profit for retailers by providing an insight packed category driven solution to unlocking greater footfall and conversion in store.

Image Credit: Travel Blue/Blueprint

On Friday 3 July, Thomas Henningsen, Partner at Blueprint, will take a turn in the spotlight in his talk titled ‘Inconvenient Predictions: Tomorrow’s Airport Shoppers Will Not Wait’, which is taking place from 15:40-15:55.

Based on the premise that travellers’ shopping behaviour is changing ‘faster than the industry serving them’, Blueprint will reveal ‘inconvenient predictions’ exploring how airports, operators and brands must reinvent experiences, partnerships and value capture the coming years – or risk losing relevance.

Henningsen describes it as a “wake-up call for those who want to stay ahead of tomorrow’s airport shoppers”.

The sixth edition of the DF&TR industry’s consumer-centric Forum is taking place from 1-3 July at the IATA Geneva Conference Center, with IATA as the Host Partner.

The global conference agenda is being brought to life under the banner of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’, with plenty of valuable networking opportunities. Please click the button above to view the full agenda.

Tickets are available until Friday 19 June and delegates can book their stay at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG.

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are looking forward to welcoming you in Geneva!

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more.

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