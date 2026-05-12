Paul & Shark appoints Silvia Popescu as new Chief Commercial Officer

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Paul & Shark
Paul & Shark Silvia Popescu

New Chief Commercial Officer Silvia Popescu.

Silvia Popescu has joined Paul & Shark as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing to the role close to 20 years’ experience across the global luxury fashion sector, spanning retail, wholesale, franchise, travel retail and digital channels.

She most recently served as Wolford Global Sales Omnichannel Director, reporting directly to the CEO. In this role, Popescu led the global sales strategy across all channels, expanded the company’s international presence, and advanced its digital and omnichannel capabilities.

Before Wolford, she was Head of Global Franchisee, Wholesale and Travel Retail at Bally. Earlier in her career, Popescu served as Manager EMEA at Jil Sander. Other previous roles include positions at La Perla and Hyundai.

Popescu holds a Master’s degree in International Development and Economics from Universitatea din Pitești. She is fluent in five languages: Italian, Romanian, English, Spanish and Russian.

Based in Milan, she will oversee the brand’s global commercial strategy across all channels, with a focus on international distribution and elevating the customer experience worldwide.

READ NEXT: Paul & Shark details capsule collection for travellers at Singapore show

READ NEXT: ‘Explore like a shark’ encourages Paul & Shark as it debuts with Urban-Air Port

READ NEXT: Paul & Shark signals ‘re-start’ with new concept store at Malpensa Airport

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

ON LOCATION: Frankfurt’s art‑led Terminal 3 opens with big retail and F&B push

Image Credit: Fraport Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 was officially opened today,...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

The Shilla Duty Free launches Summer Catch & Win at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: The Shilla Duty Free The Shilla Duty Free has launched a Summer Catch & Win...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Lotte partners with Hechi to boost K-culture engagement

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free Lotte Duty Free has partnered with Seoul’s official...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Heathrow Airport revenue up but outlook uncertain in Q1 update Europe
image description
Airport Dimensions AX26 research signals shift to digital-first focus International
image description
Relevance, flexibility & authenticity driving intentional F&B growth for Paradies Lagardère The Americas
image description
Chivas Regal launches 16 Year Old Limited Edition with Charles Leclerc International
image description
Yasmin Sheriff to succeed Roderick McOwan at WHSmith North America The Americas
image description
DFWC Q1 2026 KPI Monitor highlights the power of human interaction International
image description
Essential Communications announces key management changes International
image description
The Shilla Duty Free partners with Line Friends Brown for campaign at HKIA Asia & Pacific
image description
Joseph Ribkoff builds on travel retail momentum at TFWA Asia Pacific show Asia & Pacific
image description
Travel Blue to showcase expanded Memory Collections range at Singapore Asia & Pacific
right