Paul & Shark appoints Silvia Popescu as new Chief Commercial Officer

Image Credit: Paul & Shark

Silvia Popescu has joined Paul & Shark as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing to the role close to 20 years’ experience across the global luxury fashion sector, spanning retail, wholesale, franchise, travel retail and digital channels.

She most recently served as Wolford Global Sales Omnichannel Director, reporting directly to the CEO. In this role, Popescu led the global sales strategy across all channels, expanded the company’s international presence, and advanced its digital and omnichannel capabilities.

Before Wolford, she was Head of Global Franchisee, Wholesale and Travel Retail at Bally. Earlier in her career, Popescu served as Manager EMEA at Jil Sander. Other previous roles include positions at La Perla and Hyundai.

Popescu holds a Master’s degree in International Development and Economics from Universitatea din Pitești. She is fluent in five languages: Italian, Romanian, English, Spanish and Russian.

Based in Milan, she will oversee the brand’s global commercial strategy across all channels, with a focus on international distribution and elevating the customer experience worldwide.

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