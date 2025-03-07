PeppaRose brings destination-inspired luxury leisurewear to global travel retail

By Benedict Evans |

Renowned for its scarves, caftans, ponchos, and shawls, each design is hand-drawn by founder and designer Jacqueline Lampert (pictured) who infuses her passion for travel into every piece.

PeppaRose, the sustainable luxury leisurewear and resort-wear brand, is introducing its destination-inspired collections into the global travel retail sector. Following a successful debut aboard Seabourn Cruise Line, the brand is now expanding its presence, recognising strong potential not only in cruise retail but also in airport boutiques and inflight shopping.

PeppaRose’s collections are designed to evoke the essence of the world’s most captivating destinations.

Current collections include Galápagos Islands, Africa, Rome, Porto, and Capri, all featuring intricate hand-drawn designs printed on silk or cashmere, using sustainable manufacturing processes.

For example: ​The Africa Collection pays homage to safari adventures in South Africa, capturing its stunning fauna and flora, while The Porto Collection reflects the Mediterranean blues and whites of Portugal’s iconic azulejo tiles.

New collections inspired by Antarctica, the Caribbean, and Alaska are currently in the final stages of design and development, and will be available for listing from June, 2025, with additional exclusive designs in the pipeline.

“Luxury, hand-drawn designs and craftsmanship are the foundation of our brand’s DNA,” said Lampert, who added: “We launched into the cruise retail sector in June last year and have been thrilled by the response. While cruise ships remain a key focus, this is just the beginning. Our collections celebrate the spirit of travel and a deep connection to the natural world, making them ideal for all retail channels catering to global travelers.”

Sustainability at the Core

A key differentiator for travel retail buyers is PeppaRose’s ability to create bespoke, location-specific designs, making it the perfect brand for retailers seeking exclusive, high-quality ‘sense of place’ collections.

Further, sustainability is central to PeppaRose’s philosophy. In addition to using eco-friendly, compostable, and recyclable packaging, the brand prioritises responsible sourcing and ethical production practices.

Sustainably produced in Italy and Nepal using premium natural materials such as 100% silk and pure cashmere, the collections embody artistry, luxury and environmental responsibility.

“We are excited about the future of PeppaRose in global travel retail,” Lampert noted, adding: “We’re taking a thoughtful and strategic approach to growth, ensuring that we build the brand in a structured and deliberate way. There is enormous potential, and we look forward to expanding our network of partners over the coming year.”

