Perfetti Van Melle to display upcoming flavours and NPD at TFWA Cannes

Confectioner Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) is set to display new flavours among its new product developments (NPDs) on show at this year’s TFWA Cannes.

In 2025, PVM is introducing the Chupa Chups Sour Pouch Bag, with flavours Sour Strawberry, Sour Lemon and Sour Apple offering an additional item to its snacking and sharing portfolio.

This is the third pouch bag product containing 25 lollipops, and joins the Chupa Chups Best Of and Strawberry Loves pouch bags.

“We are excited to showcase our latest new products for travellers at this year’s TFWA in Cannes. We have a packed calendar plan for brand activations already lined up for 2025. We look forward to a year ahead full of engaging and impactful promotions designed to create a dynamic shop floor presence for our brands Mentos and Chupa Chups in the duty free retail space,” said Lauren Potter, Marketing Manager for PVM.

Mentos madness

A new multi-flavour Mentos Discovery Jumbo Roll launched this summer with 14 flavours; this is the first NPD of its kind for PVM and the company noted further to its launch in Europe, it is already performing positively.

The Mentos Jumbo Roll range is set to grow further with the new addition of a Feeling Berry Good version.

This roll will include Blueberry, Cherry and Raspberry flavours, as well as an updated design, replacing the Berry Mix Jumbo Roll.

From 2025, all Mentos Jumbo Rolls will move from a plastic lid bottom to a cardboard fixed bottom, which the company said represents PVM’s latest move to offer more sustainable products for consumers.

Sweet and sugar-free

After acquiring several gum brands from Mondelez in late 2023, PVM has so far introduced Stimorol into some markets for its travel retail customers.

2025 will see PVM continue to roll out its latest launch, the Stimorol 10 pack in Mint, Wild Cherry and Original; all three flavours are sugar-free.

“We know the cash till point of purchase is very important for impulse purchasing for the confectionary category and gum is a key vertical. At PVM, we have the optimal range of single gum and mint items, under our Mentos brand; these are the perfect pick-up products and at the right price points. In 2025 we will continue to drive our freshness offer with the best in-store visibility solutions for these areas plus ensuring we have a fresh, innovative and exciting product range to suit,” added Potter.

