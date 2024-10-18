Philip Morris International Duty Free: “Smoke-free future is within reach”

Philip Morris International Duty Free met with TRBusiness at the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes to discuss the company’s return as an exhibitor, following an eight year hiatus, and its bold ambition for a smoke-free future.

Beste Ermaner, Vice President, Philip Morris International Duty Free said: “The time is right for our return since we now have a multicategory portfolio of science-based smoke-free products and this year also marks the 10-year anniversary of IQOS.”

Philip Morris International Duty Free utilised its presence at the global summit to meet with retail partners and other stakeholders and to showcase its portfolio, with a view to taking the success of the company in travel retail to the next level.

In this exclusive video interview, filmed on location onboard Synthesis 66 yacht in the Harbour Village, Ermaner tells us about the journey to date.

“We have a bold ambition,” she said. “We are building the future of PMI on smoke-free products, which are less harmful and far better alternatives than continued smoking.

“Towards this ambition we have phenomenal progress. IQOS, our number one selling heated tobacco product worldwide, has already replaced Marlboro in terms of net revenues in the last quarter of 2023. This is impeccable progress – a milestone towards our vision of a smoke-free future.”

She continued: “We aim to deliver at least two thirds of our net revenues from smoke-free products by 2030 and our progress towards this vision is real, the smoke-free future is within reach and with the right regulatory framework, with the right collaboration with our business partners and stakeholders, and our relentless focus on innovation, scientific substantiation, we believe we are going to achieve this vision of a smoke-free future.”

Hit play to hear why 2025 is a critical milestone for the company, plus much more…

PMI’s philosophy for global travel retail revolves around putting adult consumers first, with an aim to create more options and opportunities for adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke, to switch to smoke-free alternatives.

The company views the duty free channel is a key platform for raising awareness and education of the alternatives available.

As a case in point, PMI launched IQOS ILUMA i in Japan Duty Free earlier this year – this is the latest addition to multiple generations of the IQOS tobacco heating system.

It marks the aforementioned 10th anniversary of IQOS, which originally launched in Nagoya, Japan in 2014.

PMI has also expanded its multicategory portfolio with Veev Now, the all-in-one pocket-sized e-vapor device, in the Middle East and Africa duty free markets, and with ZYN nicotine pouches in additional duty free markets.

In related news, Philip Morris International was crowned the Winner in the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 in the category for Best Nicotine (non-combustible) Product for ZYN.

The company also earned two Finalists nods in the same category for IQOS Iluma i Prime and Veev One.

