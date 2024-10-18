Philip Morris International Duty Free: “Smoke-free future is within reach”

By Faye Bartle |

Philip Morris International Duty Free

Beste Ermaner, VP, Philip Morris International Duty Free.

Philip Morris International Duty Free met with TRBusiness at the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes to discuss the company’s return as an exhibitor, following an eight year hiatus, and its bold ambition for a smoke-free future.

Beste Ermaner, Vice President, Philip Morris International Duty Free said: “The time is right for our return since we now have a multicategory portfolio of science-based smoke-free products and this year also marks the 10-year anniversary of IQOS.”

Philip Morris International Duty Free utilised its presence at the global summit to meet with retail partners and other stakeholders and to showcase its portfolio, with a view to taking the success of the company in travel retail to the next level.

In this exclusive video interview, filmed on location onboard Synthesis 66 yacht in the Harbour Village, Ermaner tells us about the journey to date.

“We have a bold ambition,” she said. “We are building the future of PMI on smoke-free products, which are less harmful and far better alternatives than continued smoking.

“Towards this ambition we have phenomenal progress. IQOS, our number one selling heated tobacco product worldwide, has already replaced Marlboro in terms of net revenues in the last quarter of 2023. This is impeccable progress – a milestone towards our vision of a smoke-free future.”

She continued: “We aim to deliver at least two thirds of our net revenues from smoke-free products by 2030 and our progress towards this vision is real, the smoke-free future is within reach and with the right regulatory framework, with the right collaboration with our business partners and stakeholders, and our relentless focus on innovation, scientific substantiation, we believe we are going to achieve this vision of a smoke-free future.”

Hit play to hear why 2025 is a critical milestone for the company, plus much more…

PMI’s philosophy for global travel retail revolves around putting adult consumers first, with an aim to create more options and opportunities for adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke, to switch to smoke-free alternatives.

The company views the duty free channel is a key platform for raising awareness and education of the alternatives available.

Philip Morris International Duty Free

Beste Ermaner, VP, Philip Morris International Duty Free with TRBusiness Managing Editor Faye Bartle.

As a case in point, PMI launched IQOS ILUMA i in Japan Duty Free earlier this year – this is the latest addition to multiple generations of the IQOS tobacco heating system.

It marks the aforementioned 10th anniversary of IQOS, which originally launched in Nagoya, Japan in 2014.

Philip Morris International Duty Free

IQOS is marking its 10-year anniversary in 2024.

PMI has also expanded its multicategory portfolio with Veev Now, the all-in-one pocket-sized e-vapor device, in the Middle East and Africa duty free markets, and with ZYN nicotine pouches in additional duty free markets.

In related news, Philip Morris International was crowned the Winner in the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 in the category for Best Nicotine (non-combustible) Product for ZYN.

The company also earned two Finalists nods in the same category for IQOS Iluma i Prime and Veev One.

Emma Wilkie, Marketing Content Manager at Philip Morris International Duty Free, collects the Winner trophy at the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards.

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

READ MORE: PMI opens new 20sq m IQOS store at Tokyo’s Narita Airport Terminal 2

READ MORE: Philip Morris International launches IQOS Iluma i with Japan Duty Free

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

Gebr. Heinemann completes expansion of Terminal 1 store at Vienna Airport

Gebr. Heinemann has expanded the footprint of its Main Shop Plaza in Vienna Airport Terminal 1...

image description image description
Europe

MAN to unveil 22 units as T2 nears completion

Manchester Airport (MAN) will unveil nearly two dozen new shops, restaurants and bars at...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Experiences in travel retail need to be "meaningful, relevant, sharable, joyful" International
image description
Gulf Beverages partners with Dubai Duty Free for Beluga Vodka activation Middle East
image description
Duty Free Dynamics looks back on successful showing at TFWA Cannes News in Brief
image description
Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live! International
image description
Setur Duty Free unveils Victoria’s Secret and Guess stores at Hamburg Airport Europe
image description
London City Airport Community Fund awards £40,000 to 15 local charities Europe
image description
Avolta extends Turkish presence with store at Çukurova International Airport Europe
image description
Kearney calls for rapid evolution of DF&TR industry at Cannes workshop International
image description
TFWA World Exhibition 2024 attracts 7,456 visitors, reveal figures International
image description
VIE to issue EOI for retail at T3 Southern Expansion Europe
right