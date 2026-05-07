Philip Morris International expands partnership with Ducati Corse

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Philip Morris International
Philip Morris Ducati Corse ZYN

The ZYN brand will feature on selected Ducati Corse MotoGP liveries.

Philip Morris International (PMI) has expanded its partnership with Ducati Corse for the 2026 season and beyond. In a new development, the company’s ZYN nicotine pouch brand will feature on Ducati Corse MotoGP liveries at selected races.

PMI’s relationship with Ducati Corse began in 2003 – the year Ducati arrived in MotoGP.

“Across its racing history, Ducati has repeatedly challenged convention – developing groundbreaking concepts and reshaping modern MotoGP with innovations that have set new performance standards for the sport,” commented PMI Oral Products President Nikolaus Ricketts.

“This bold new chapter reinforces a spirit of relentless innovation and unforgettable experiences that has defined the partnership for decades.

“As we deepen our partnership with Ducati Corse, we’re working to accelerate the move beyond cigarettes – and we want adult nicotine consumers, including ZYN consumers, to share in the excitement at every turn.”

Ducati Sporting Director Mauro Grassilli added: “Our relationship with Philip Morris International began in parallel with our MotoGP project. PMI was – and still is – a key partner that has continuously evolved alongside our sporting and technological ambitions.

“This new chapter reflects a shared vision built on innovation, performance, and progress. Ducati Corse has always chosen partners with vision and a strong sense of responsibility, and we are proud to continue a collaboration that supports our commitment to excellence on the track and beyond.”

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