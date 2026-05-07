Philip Morris International expands partnership with Ducati Corse

Image Credit: Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International (PMI) has expanded its partnership with Ducati Corse for the 2026 season and beyond. In a new development, the company’s ZYN nicotine pouch brand will feature on Ducati Corse MotoGP liveries at selected races.

PMI’s relationship with Ducati Corse began in 2003 – the year Ducati arrived in MotoGP.

“Across its racing history, Ducati has repeatedly challenged convention – developing groundbreaking concepts and reshaping modern MotoGP with innovations that have set new performance standards for the sport,” commented PMI Oral Products President Nikolaus Ricketts.

“This bold new chapter reinforces a spirit of relentless innovation and unforgettable experiences that has defined the partnership for decades.

“As we deepen our partnership with Ducati Corse, we’re working to accelerate the move beyond cigarettes – and we want adult nicotine consumers, including ZYN consumers, to share in the excitement at every turn.”

Ducati Sporting Director Mauro Grassilli added: “Our relationship with Philip Morris International began in parallel with our MotoGP project. PMI was – and still is – a key partner that has continuously evolved alongside our sporting and technological ambitions.

“This new chapter reflects a shared vision built on innovation, performance, and progress. Ducati Corse has always chosen partners with vision and a strong sense of responsibility, and we are proud to continue a collaboration that supports our commitment to excellence on the track and beyond.”

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