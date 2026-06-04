PMI GTR launches limited-edition IQOS REMIX collection across GTR

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: PMI
PMI GTR launches limited-edition IQOS REMIX collection

IQOS Remix draws inspiration from seasonal music and light culture.

Philip Morris International Global Travel Retail (PMI GTR) has unveiled IQOS Remix, a new limited-edition device collection rolling out across selected travel retail markets worldwide.

The launch has already debuted in markets including South Korea, Switzerland, Greece, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon and Malaysia, with further activations planned throughout the summer in Japan, the UAE and Serbia.

Designed to capture the energy of movement, colour and rhythm, IQOS Remix draws inspiration from seasonal music and light culture, combining vibrant aesthetics with PMI’s latest heat-not-burn technology. The collection reflects the growing diversity of the global IQOS community, which now exceeds 35 million adult users worldwide.

A key feature of the launch is the integration of IQOS devices and Terea consumables within a unified travel retail proposition. For the first time in the channel, PMI GTR has brought both elements together under a single limited-edition collection, supported by premium packaging designed to enhance visibility, shopper engagement and conversion.

According to PMI GTR, the initiative forms part of its wider strategy to elevate the smoke-free category within travel retail by creating more seamless and accessible experiences for adult nicotine users seeking alternatives to cigarettes.

PMI Global Travel Retail Smoke-Free Product Director Mami Sakamaki said: “Across global cities and travel retail markets, the IQOS community embodies a spirit of diversity and evolution. The Remix collection mirrors this moment, with colours that fade, merge and reappear, reflecting how people remix influences and aesthetics to create their own rhythm. As summertime begins, we hope its vibrant energy inspires adults to quit cigarettes in favour of less harmful alternatives.”

Image Credit: PMI
PMI GTR launches limited-edition IQOS REMIX collection

The launch has already debuted in markets including South Korea, Switzerland, Greece, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon and Malaysia.

The launch also highlights the growing role of travel retail as a key touchpoint for adult smokers interested in learning more about smoke-free alternatives. Through dedicated educational retail environments and category engagement initiatives, PMI continues to position airports and travel hubs as important platforms for consumer education and product discovery.

The introduction of IQOS Remix comes against the backdrop of continued growth in the smoke-free category, with heat-not-burn products increasingly driving consumer migration away from combustible tobacco products. PMI said the limited-edition collection reflects its ongoing focus on combining technology, design and cultural relevance to create engaging experiences for adult nicotine consumers within the travel retail environment.

READ MORE: On location: Technovation charts PMI’s path from cigarettes to smoke-free

READ MORE: PMI introduces IQOS ILUMA i Electric Purple in travel retail

READ MORE: Airports deliver highest yoy growth in IQOS consumables for PMI in 2025

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