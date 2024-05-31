Porsche Design updates its eyewear collection with new unisex models

By Benedict Evans |

Modern colour combinations have been used to merge  functionality with contemporary design.

Porsche Design has added new eyewear pieces to its collection across: The Eternal Series, The Cyber Tec Series and The Hexagon Series. The new products will be distributed through De Rigo’s travel retail partners.

The Eternal Series acts a tribute to Porsche Design’s founder, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.

It is inspired by the P’8508, a unisex topseller of more than 10 years, and follows the Bauhaus principle of “‘less is more’ one of the brand’s credos.

The series combines a linear, purist design for everyday use, made of long-lasting and durable stainless steel.

The Eternal series comprises of 2 sunglasses models, the round-shaped P’8969 and the P’8970, boasting a Squared Aviator design.

The Hexagon Series is inspired by the hexagonal screws of the Porsche 911 motor block.

 The front is made of 100% titanium and characterized by the core element of the series: four hexagonal screws which give stability to the frame.

 The Hexagon Series comprises the two sunglasses P’8971, boasting an Aviator design, and P’8972 sporting a Panto style silhouette with a double bridge.

READ MORE: Porsche Design brings new ‘design and performance’ focused eyewear to TR

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Belfine champions sustainability efforts through new confectionery multipack International
image description
Starboard and Carnival bring ‘Fun Italian Style’ to Carnival Firenze retail offer The Americas
image description
Dubai International Airport pax rises 8.4% as it records busiest ever quarter Middle East
image description
On the Mark Consultancy introduces new Bon Voyage Discovery Box International
image description
TFWA Asia Pacific visitors reach 93% of record 2019 levels; 2025 dates revealed Asia & Pacific
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail inaugurates first Kering Eyewear boutique at Changi Asia & Pacific
image description
Marcolin first-quarter results indicate solid start to 2024 as portfolio grows International
image description
Tumi opens refreshed stores at Seoul’s Incheon and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Asia & Pacific
image description
Oettinger Davidoff partners with the TR Consumer Forum in Dubai International
image description
Suntory reveals new exclusive whiskies for Bowmore Timeless series International
right