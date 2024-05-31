Porsche Design updates its eyewear collection with new unisex models

Porsche Design has added new eyewear pieces to its collection across: The Eternal Series, The Cyber Tec Series and The Hexagon Series. The new products will be distributed through De Rigo’s travel retail partners.

The Eternal Series acts a tribute to Porsche Design’s founder, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.

It is inspired by the P’8508, a unisex topseller of more than 10 years, and follows the Bauhaus principle of “‘less is more’ one of the brand’s credos.

The series combines a linear, purist design for everyday use, made of long-lasting and durable stainless steel.

The Eternal series comprises of 2 sunglasses models, the round-shaped P’8969 and the P’8970, boasting a Squared Aviator design.

The Hexagon Series is inspired by the hexagonal screws of the Porsche 911 motor block.

The front is made of 100% titanium and characterized by the core element of the series: four hexagonal screws which give stability to the frame.

The Hexagon Series comprises the two sunglasses P’8971, boasting an Aviator design, and P’8972 sporting a Panto style silhouette with a double bridge.

READ MORE: Porsche Design brings new ‘design and performance’ focused eyewear to TR