Germany-based Pöschl Tabak has launched its Pueblo fine cut tobacco brand into global duty free.

Described as being ‘manufactured without additives’, Pueblo is now available in more than 120 international airports, including 20 new shops in the channel that were added to Pöschl Tabak’s network in the past year.

The company counts Avolta, Lagardère Travel Retail and Gebr. Heinemann among its partners in the channel and is looking to expand in Asia in the coming year.

“We see a good growth and therefore further potential in the Asian market – especially when it is about the growing potential of European travellers after the pandemic,” commented CEO Patrick Engels.

For Pueblo, the company avoids using additives such as humectants, preservatives and flavourings during processing, opting to treat the tobacco with water instead.

Pöschl Tabak launched Pueblo classic cigarettes back in 2007, followed by the Blue and Green varieties in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

In April 2014, the range was extended once again with the Orange variety.

The family-run Pöschl Tobacco Group manufactures a wide portfolio of tobacco products from snuff (a type of smokeless tobacco) to pipe tobacco, with group turnover reaching €730 million (approx. US$779.5m) in 2023.

Its products are available in almost 100 countries around the world.