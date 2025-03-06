Pueblo gets new-look campaign as part of global development strategy

Pöschl Tobacco Group has launched a new global advertising campaign to further raise awareness of its fine-cut product Pueblo.

Featuring the brand’s primary slogan “Nothing to add”, the campaign captures special experiences with additional slogans referring to freedom, friendship and community. The slogan also links to the ‘without additives’ tobacco in the product.

“In general, Pöschl Tabak is a symbol of the combination of tradition and innovation in the tobacco sector,” said Patrick Engels, CEO, Pöschl Tobacco Group.

“The high-quality products, especially the global Pueblo brand, reflect the passion and know-how that have characterised the company for over a century.

“The constant development and adaptation to market needs make Pöschl Tabak an important player in the tobacco industry. The duty free sector is becoming increasingly important here.”

For the company, travel retail is an important opportunity for showcasing the value and quality of the Pueblo brand.

Having a presence on the shelves in duty free helps reinforce its status among consumers as a globally recognised brand which, states Pöschl Tobacco Group, can ‘significantly contribute to increasing sales volumes’.

Currently, Pöschl Tabak/Pueblo is represented in more than 80 countries worldwide, including its strongest markets of Germany and Europe.

This includes 20 new duty free stores that were added last year alone. Today, Pueblo products can be found in more than 130 airports worldwide and the number continues to rise.

Germany-based Pöschl Tobacco Group launched Pueblo classic fine cut on the German market in 2006. This was followed by the launch of Burley and Blue in 2009 and 2013 respectively.

Pueblo Classic cigarettes were introduced in autumn 2007, followed by the Pueblo Blue variety in 2008, while Green followed in 2012 and Orange in 2014. Since then, these varieties have been introduced in 33 countries.

The company’s medium-term goal is to further build the global development of the brand.

The word “pueblo” is Spanish for ‘village’ or ‘people’ and also refers to a form of settlement of the indigenous population living primarily in the south of the US (Arizona and New Mexico).

