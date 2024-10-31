Remembering a pioneer: Colm McLoughlin

By Luke Barras-hill |

Colm McLoughlin made an indelible impact on travel retail and Dubai Duty Free.

It is with deepest sorrow that TRBusiness today (31 October) reports the passing of duty free and travel retail industry legend Colm McLoughlin at the age of 81.

The former Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free passed away yesterday evening, this publication can confirm.

A true pioneer of an industry he served devotedly for 55 years until his retirement earlier this year, McLoughlin was behind the meteoric rise of Dubai Duty Free, from a $20 million business in its first full year of trading in 1983, to cracking revenue in excess of $2 billion in 2024.

He was a founding member of the 10-strong Aer Rianta team seconded to Dubai in the 1980s to establish a duty free operation.

Alongside companions John Sutcliffe and George Horan – the fabled ‘Irish Trinity’ – McLoughlin systematically grew and transformed Dubai Duty Free’s footprint to measure in excess of 40,000sq m across Dubai International and Al Maktoum International Airports, establishing the travel retailer as the single largest duty free operation in the world.

More to follow…

A true friend to this publication, TRBusiness enjoyed the pleasure of Colm’s company over many years while also benefitting from his razor-sharp wit and recall, which shone through in countless interviews (click above to watch an exclusive fireside chat with McLoughlin aligned to the travel retailer’s 40th anniversary).

TRBusiness extends its heartfelt sympathies to Colm’s family and loved ones, including wife Breeda, together with the entire Dubai Duty Free team at this difficult time.

This publication joins in solidarity with its friends and colleagues in global duty free and travel retail to remember Colm’s immeasurable legacy and to extend our heartfelt thanks for the many wonderful memories, a few of which we have collated from over the years and are pleased to share with you below.

 

 

