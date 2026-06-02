Rémy Cointreau appoints Carlos Radulovitch as CEO Global Travel Retail

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau Carlos Radulovitch

Radulovitch assumes his new role from 1 July.

Rémy Cointreau has named Carlos Radulovitch as CEO Global Travel Retail, effective 1 July. He will replace Fida Bou Chabke, who is moving to another role within the group.

Radulovitch brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience and travel retail expertise to the role, having led large-scale international businesses across EMEA, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

Prior to joining Rémy Cointreau, Radulovitch was CEO of Ted Baker in London, overseeing retail, travel retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations across 11 countries. He also spent more than six years as Group CEO at Amarla for Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.

In addition, his career has included senior roles with leading international companies such as Shiseido, L Brands and L’Oréal. Radulovitch will be based in Singapore, where Rémy Cointreau’s GTR office is based.

“We truly believe that Carlos’ extensive knowledge of the travel retail channel and proven track record of delivering growth will facilitate the transformation of our GTR business and help our valued partners to grow faster with the Rémy Cointreau portfolio in both the short and longer term,” commented Group Chief Markets Officer Ian McLernon.

Radulovitch added: “I am excited and ready to support Rémy Cointreau’s remarkable brand portfolio of exceptional spirits. Strengthening our presence, engaging our partners with the highest standards and delivering a strong and result-oriented roadmap is an exciting challenge I am ready to lead.”

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