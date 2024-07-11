French spirits group Rémy Cointreau has appointed Thibault Robert to the newly created position of Managing Director Global Travel Retail (GTR) EMEA & Americas, effective 1 July.

He is tasked with spearheading the company’s strategic direction and performance while growing its brand portfolio market presence within global travel retail.

Robert brings a wealth of commercial experience to his new role, having joined Rémy Cointreau in 2008 and working in various senior positions across a number of global territories.

Most recently, he was Managing Director for Latin America, The Caribbean & Travel Retail Americas.

In a joint announcement, Rémy Cointreau is recruiting for a second new regional Managing Director position, covering GTR Asia Pacific.

Both positions form part of Rémy Cointreau’s global travel retail division, headed by Fida Bou Chabke.

