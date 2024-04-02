Rémy Cointreau GTR marks tricentenary celebrations with Anniversary Coupe

Rémy Cointreau Global Travel Retail is marking the tricentenary of the House of Rémy Martin with a new Coupe and a year of special activities around the theme ‘We Dream Forward’

These celebrations have begun with the release of a new cognac, the 300th Rémy Martin Anniversary Coupe.

“For 300 years, the House of Rémy Martin has shared its knowledge and expertise from one generation to the next.

Today, this extends beyond the legacy of the family, and we work as a team with all stakeholders of Rémy Martin to reach sustainable excellence together. We have all inherited a responsibility to protect our soils for the future generations,” said Marie-Amélie de Leusse, Chairwoman of the Rémy Cointreau Group.

The 300th Rémy Martin Anniversary Coupe made its debut in GTR at a series of exclusive dinners in Hong Kong and Singapore, hosted by Baptiste Loiseau.

The launch is also accompanied by the Rémy Martin Dream Forward Expediton, a series of activations within Global Travel Retail set to take place throughout 2024.

Baptiste Loiseau drew on the previous Coupe of the 290th anniversary, which Rémy Martin says draws a link between past and present.

“The perpetual reserve is as much a process as a legacy. When a new blend is created, part of it is set aside for future cellar masters. In turn, they will use it for the next Anniversary Coupe,” said Baptiste Loiseau, adding: “I have come to enrich this blend with the treasures of our cellars and Grande Champagne terroir, which will be the legacy I leave to the next generation.”