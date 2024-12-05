Rémy Cointreau GTR releases ‘Reach for the Stars’ limited edition VSOP

Rémy Cointreau Global Travel Retail is continuing its year-long celebration of the House of Rémy Martin’s landmark 300-year anniversary with the release of new limited-edition holiday gifts inspired by the stars.

Drawing on the House’s Centaur emblem, Rémy Martin XO and Rémy Martin VSOP are presented in festive packaging featuring the Centaur star constellation.

The collection of glittering celestial designs celebrates Rémy Martin’s connection with the earth and sky, past and future.

Both expressions are available now in all key airports worldwide.

These latest gift editions are embellished with star formations and astrological motifs in glowing metallic gold, silver and red, welcoming infinite opportunities and a bright future ahead.

Reach for the Stars 1L limited edition

For the festive gifting season, Rémy Martin XO is captured in a limited-edition bottle and collector’s coffret.

The iconic glass decanter features a star-dusted Centaur constellation design in gold, silver and red.

The gift box is decorated with celestial artwork and has a central window; sliding the two halves apart reveals the XO decanter.

The frosted glass bottle is presented in a limited-edition gift box with the seasonal red and gold star scattered design, ideal for gifting, celebrating or collecting. As the first Cognac Fine Champagne created at Rémy Martin, VSOP is an elegant expression of the House’s savoir-faire.

“This festive season, I am delighted to work together with our key GTR partners to offer travellers this limited edition Reach For The Stars cognac collection,” commented Rémy Cointreau CEO Global Travel Retail Fida Bou Chabke, CEO of Rémy Cointreau Global Travel Retail.

She added: “Each expression highlights our centuries-old heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence – and is the perfect way to toast the holiday season and celebrate special memories with family and friends.”

