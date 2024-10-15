Rémy Cointreau joins TR Sustainability Week 2024 as Silver Partner

TRBusiness is thrilled to report that Rémy Cointreau Global Travel Retail has joined the upcoming TR Sustainability Week 2024 as a Silver Partner.

The digital content festival, which is taking place from 2-6 December 2024 at TRBusiness.com, is the the duty free and travel retail industry’s only event that’s entirely dedicated to sustainability.

Now in its fourth year, TR Sustainability Week will feature live educational-led webinars broadcast on two dedicated days, enhanced by a roster of exclusive interviews features, news and analysis available throughout the week.

The event also features the popular Sustainability Pitch programme, which sees entrants putting their eco-conscious products, brands and initiatives under the scrutiny of an esteemed panel of sustainability guardians for chance to be awarded ‘Hero’ or ‘Trailblazer’ status.

“Sustainability is rooted in Rémy Cointreau’s DNA and daily actions. The Group has been planning its next century, for centuries, and our ‘Sustainable Exception’ roadmap highlights both ambitious CSR goals and those ongoing or already achieved,” said Fida Bou Chabke, CEO, Global Travel Retail, Rémy Cointreau.

“Therefore, being TRBusiness’ Silver Partner is a unique opportunity to promote key sustainable initiatives and foster knowledge sharing within the global travel retail community.”

A show of strength in Cannes

At the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, Rémy Cointreau GTR showcased a wide selection of new product innovations from the family-owned French group’s wines and spirits portfolio, which encompasses 14 singular brands including Rémy Martin, Louis XIII cognacs and Cointreau liqueur.

The rich heritage and savoir-faire of its brands are brought to life in travel retail through captivating storytelling and activations that are designed to help travellers to connect with the brands on a deeper level.

The company’s 350-square-metre stand at the global summit showcased a selection of new product development (NPD) and limited editions, as well as activations and retail experiences that travelling consumers can expect to see in the channel. Pus, there was a particular focus on the 300th anniversary of Rémy Martin cognac.

More highlights included the classic range from Louis XIII, complete with a rundown of customisation and personalisation services; a full range of Rémy Cointreau unpeated and peated whiskies; and the new global travel retail exclusive single malt whiskies from Bruichladdich.

The company also previewed its new visual merchandising and activations programme that has been created to boost in-store visibility.

Further to the above, the Westland American whiskey portfolio made its Cannes debut, underscoring the breadth and depth of the group’s product offering.

Special editions for both St-Rémy and Metaxa, city inspired cocktails from Cointreau and a sneak peek of upcoming novelties from Botanist and Mount Gay Rum added further excitement to the showcase.

Rémy Cointreau GTR is operating at optimum strength with a newly-appointed GTR leadership team overseen by Ian McLernon as CEO for EMEA, Asia Pacific and Global Travel Retail.

Key members of the refreshed team include Fida Bou Chabke; Alice Hoffmann, Marketing Director Global Travel Retail; Thibault Robert, who took on the newly created role of Managing Director Global Travel Retail (GTR) EMEA & Americas in July; and David William Dang, recently announced as the group’s new Managing Director (GTR) APAC.

