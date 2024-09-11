Following an in-depth survey of those who attended the TR Consumer Forum 2024 in Dubai, TRBusiness is pleased to announce a near flawless satisfaction rating with 97% of respondents agreeing it delivered the goods*, including 38% saying the event exceeded their expectations.

Additionally, a substantial 95% of delegates who responded to the survey were ‘happy’ or ‘very happy’ with the Forum, while 97% rated the event positively overall, with more than half (52%) stamping it ‘excellent’ (see graphic below).

The TR Consumer, which took place from 3-5 June at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel under the auspices of Host Sponsor Dubai Duty Free, attracted more than 230 delegates for a packed two-and-half days of knowledge sharing and networking.

Organised by TRBusiness with event partner m1nd-set, the TR Consumer Forum is the only event in the DF&TR industry that places the consumer at the heart of each and every conversation.

Ninety-three percent of delegates classed the event as good value for money.

A closer look at the statistics shows that overall satisfaction levels for the conference element specifically were overwhelmingly positive, with 44% rating it ‘very good’ and 48% rating it ‘excellent’.

Meanwhile, respondents rated the topics covered as ‘good’ (13%), ‘very good’ (43%) or ‘excellent’ (41%).

Curated under the headline theme of ‘Turning expectations into reality: Catering to travel retail’s new consumer’, the TR Consumer Forum’s educational sessions incorporated a range of subject matter; from AI, Web3 and the metaverse to how Chinese travel retail shoppers are evolving.

It follows then that the quality of the speakers was another highlight with 95% of delegates rating this aspect favourably**.

Consistently high levels of satisfaction was a prevailing theme across the three days, with 98% of delegates rating the conference sessions as ‘good’, ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’ on day one; 97% on day two, with that level lifting again to 98% on day three.

In a highlight of the conference programme, the keynote session on Tuesday 4 June featured a candid address from Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi.

A total of 89% of respondents deemed the session to be ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’, of which 63% favoured the latter (2% did not attend).

Please click here for our compilation of the best moments of the Forum 2024.

The networking events were an undeniable hit, with 96.8% of delegates finding them ‘good’, ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’.

A noteworthy 85% of attendees to the networking dinner held on Tuesday 4 June deemed the evening’s entertainment – which included a standout ‘flash mob’ – and hospitality to be ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’.

Stay close to TRBusiness.com for more data points from the post-event delegate survey…

The TR Consumer Forum has earned a dedicated following in industry circles since its debut in London in 2021 with a reputation for frank, open discussion on the most important lever driving retail change from the bottom up – the consumer. But don’t take our word for it. Here’s what some of our delegates had to say…

“An incredibly enriching experience”

“Attending the Travel Retail Consumer Forum in Dubai was an incredibly enriching experience. The conference offered an extensive array of well-organised seminars, keynote speeches, and interactive workshops, all designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends, innovative technologies, and best practices in our industry. I particularly appreciated the focus on actionable insights with AI and I have already started using these in my shops.

“One of the highlights for me was the opportunity to network with new industry colleagues. The diverse and global range of attendees provided a unique platform to connect with professionals whom I would not have had the chance to meet otherwise. Overall, the Travel Retail Consumer Forum was a highly educational experience that has contributed to my professional growth.”

Justin Guay, Vice President, IGL Duty Free

“The blend of airports, retail groups and duty free representation was outstanding”

“[The] TR Consumer Forum has been an exceptional event. This was the first one for iCoupon to attend, and we recognised a huge benefit coming again next year. [The] blend of airports, retail groups and duty free representation was outstanding; hearing from wonderful list of speakers and learning about the latest consumer insights and trends has been invaluable; and of course it has proven to be great place for networking opportunities leading to the new partnerships.”

Viktoriya Soubra, Director of Sales, iCoupon

“As a retailer, I really benefitted”

“As a retailer, I really benefitted from the industry trend[s] and insight, alongside learning about the importance of AI and digitalisation of experiences within the travel retail environment. Certain cultural insights shared on key shopper profile were very captivating as well.”

Tirthaa Chatterjee, Category Director – Food, Lagardère Travel Retail Middle East

“An incredibly successful and key event in the travel retail world event calendar”

“The TR Consumer Forum has grown over the years into an incredibly successful and key event in the travel retail world event calendar. The focus on the consumer can often be overlooked in our industry and I applaud TRB for their drive and passion to place the consumer at the heart of everything we do in our channel. The event continues to grow and improve year on year and this is credit to the hard work from everyone involved – thank you.”

Simon Black, Executive Managing Director, Newmark

“Well-organised, featuring substantial content and discussions”

“The conference was well-organised, featuring substantial content and discussions. The time management was excellent, and the additional programmes were outstanding.”

Eszter Szeverne Foeldi, Head of Commercial Planning & Analysis, Budapest Airport

“The place to be in the travel retail industry”

“Since its inauguration in London back in 2021, this conference has proved to be a must-do in the conference calendar! The insights, the data analysis and the ample networking possibilities make this conference the place to be in the travel retail industry! Always great to meet old and new friends and being able to once in a while to contribute to the success of it! Thank you for yet again another stunning event.”

Philipp Ahrens, SVP Center Management, Vienna Airport

“An outstanding conference”

“An outstanding conference with shared insights from industry leaders and peers about the latest trends, actions and opportunities for travel retail. Great networking opportunities provided, and [the] gala event was quality in terms of food, entertainment and[ [the] chance for everyone to have fun! Thank you to the TRBusiness team.”

Lilly Choi-Lee, Executive General Manager, TravConsult

“Superb networking opportunities”

“I have attended all four TRB Consumer Forums and have experienced them getting better and better every year. I particularly like the consumer focused nature of the event and superb networking opportunities. It is now a must attend event in my calendar. I am looking forward to next year!”

Tim Young, Liquor Consultant, GMAX Travel Retail

“Fantastic insights and opportunities to network”

“It was with great pleasure to speak on the panel discussion ‘Progress and People’ at the TRBusiness Forum in Dubai. The event furnished me with fantastic insights and opportunities to network with like-minded professionals in the TR space, allowing for fruitful discussion on what really matters to travellers/consumers in 2024+. Thank you to all of the team involved for facilitating such an important event to our industry.”

Julie Foley, Head of Retail Training – GTR, Pernod Ricard

“Well organised and high quality”

“The event was very well organised and high quality. All of the topics of the discussions and presentations were very interesting providing in-depth information. I also liked the form of the panel discussions that at the beginning of each session an overview of a specific research study was presented. The speakers were also highly reputable and professional.”

Réka Kelecsényi, Concession and Advertising Manager, Budapest Airport

“Looking forward to the next one”

“Thank you for all of the hard work that went into this fabulous insightful event. The speakers were informative [and] engaging, sharing important statistical data which is very useful. Great networking opportunities with existing partners and new contact[s]. Nice to connect with the WITs (thank you Sinead for organising). Fun evenings and thank you to the sponsors I want to congratulate [for a] fantastic event… looking forward to the next one.”

Gillian Hawksnu, Middle East India and Africa Consultant, Rituals Cosmetics

“Packed full of insights and new perspectives”

“The TR Consumer Forum was packed full of insights and new perspectives on the industry. These are the most important factors for me in choosing to attend a conference. Additionally, the candid keynote from Ramesh Cidambi was appreciated by everyone. It was a pleasure to represent APTRA as part of the sessions on emerging markets. Meeting new contacts and existing contacts is always an added bonus.”

Anne Kavanagh, Executive Director, APTRA

“Very cool and professionally managed”

“Despite the searing Dubai heat outside this year’s TRBusiness Consumer Forum was very cool and professionally managed on the inside. Great venue, very knowledgeable panellists who together with the m1nd-set team delivered some valuable insights and relevant take aways for current projects I’m personally involved in. It’s always a pleasure to catch up with industry friends old and new and the forum affords excellent networking opportunities. The evening entertainment this year was fun and vibrant, and all the catering was first class. a big thanks to the TRB team for yet another very relevant and enjoyable consumer-based forum.”

Toni McDonald, Retail & Marketing Manager, CTC-ARI Cyprus Airports Ltd

“The chance to discuss what really matters”

“The TR Consumer Forum gives the participants a chance to get together and discuss the latest consumer insights. Inspired through several panels and keynotes of industry experts, the participants had the chance to discuss what really matters and what’s really going on in the industry. During coffee breaks and several social events, all participants are always open to continue talks and discussions, as well as making new connections within the network.”

Pia Martina Klauck, Head of Commercial Operations, Düsseldorf Airport

“Every discussion is truly productive”

“All keynote sessions provide valuable insights to all delegates. Every discussion is truly productive. Integrating sustainability topics in the Forum is very commendable.”

Olympia P Pineda, Manager Corporate Responsibility, Dubai Duty Free

“A value-packed event”

“The m1nd-set insights and expert-lined panels made the TR Consumer Forum a value-packed event – not to mention the obvious pleasure of having our industry colleagues fly in to Dubai.”

Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director, Kreol Group

“A glimpse of the future”

“The TR Consumer Forum 2024 gave us insights on global consumer behaviour, [a] glimpse of the future that we as [a] retailer should be prepared [for] and [to] be step ahead of what [the] consumer needs even before they know they needed it.”

Lyana Fruelda, Assistant Manager – Purchasing Department, Dubai Duty Free

“Very helpful in introducing new brands”

“I have attended through GMAX all the TRB Consumer Forums (four) and continue to find the event informative and interesting and also good for networking. We have now exhibited three times and found that very helpful in introducing new brands, etc. I think it is good it has been moved to different countries for venues as good to promote in other regions as well.”

Garry Maxwell, Director, GMAX Travel Retail Ltd

“Really good opportunity to network”

“Very interesting research information from m1nd-set, very good information coming from retailers about trends, nationalities and airports in various regions to target correctly. Really good opportunity to network.”

Ana Tapia, Senior Key Account Manager, Oettinger Davidoff AG

*59% of respondents said the 2024 TR Consumer Forum met their expectations and 38% said it exceeded their expectations. **44% excellent, 31% very good, 15% good and 5% fair.

The TR Consumer Forum post-event delegate survey was conducted between 27 June – 1 August 2024 and received responses from a cross-section of attending stakeholders, including suppliers, retailers & concessionaires, airports, agencies, agents & distributors and others.

