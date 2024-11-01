Ricola reports strong Cannes 2024 as it eyes new travel retail listings

Swiss herb drop manufacturer Ricola has revealed promising discussions with its business partners at the recent TFWA World Exhibition & Conference (29 September – 3 October).

The family owned company welcomed guests to its stand (N9, Mediterranean Village) with a live herbal drop making demonstration (pictured below), which provided a unique insight into the craftsmanship and tradition of the product.

“Cannes went very well for us – we had a large number of very good meetings with our partners, during which we discussed a lot of interesting projects for next year,” Andreas Reckart, Head of Global Travel Retail, Ricola updated TRBusiness.

“In addition, we met with a few new prospects that will hopefully help us to close the white spaces on the map. The candy making at the booth was a big success, we have had loads of positive feedback from our partners and passers-by.”

Ricola also took the opportunity to present several new products to its travel retail assortment, designed to reach consumers at airports, border stores, maritime outlets and other key channels.

The expanded range is designed to cater to a growing demand for premium, natural and convenient travel-friendly confectionery, says Ricola.

It has been a year of ‘significant growth’, particularly within European travel retail, for the Laufen-headquartered, firm which identifies airports as a key performing channel.

“Coupled with our new product launches and our continued business expansion, we are confident that Ricola will continue to lead the way in the natural herbal confectionery market,” added Reckart.