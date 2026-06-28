Ricola unveils new travel retail exclusives as it sharpens channel focus

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Naomi Chadderton
Ricola unveils new travel retail exclusives as it sharpens channel focus

TRB writer Naomi at the Ricola Herb Farm in Laufen.

TRBusiness was on location at the company’s headquarters in Laufen, Switzerland earlier this month where we discovered how Ricola is leveraging its unique Swiss roots, longstanding commitment to natural ingredients and evolving innovation pipeline to drive growth in the travel retail channel.

Rooted in the Swiss Alps

Founded in 1930 and still family-owned today, Ricola exports around 60 varieties of herb drops and tea specialities to 45 countries worldwide. At the heart of the business is the famous blend of 13 Swiss Alpine herbs developed by founder Emil Richterich in 1940, which continues to underpin the brand’s product portfolio today.

That connection to nature remains a key differentiator. During the visit, TRBusiness toured the Ricola Herb Centre, the largest loam building in Europe, as well as the company’s production facilities where the entire manufacturing process remains based. We were also lucky enough to meet contract herb farmer Lukas Studer, one of around 100 farmers who cultivate Ricola’s herbs according to strict quality standards across carefully selected locations in the Swiss mountains.

Travel retail as a strategic showcase

A conversation with Ricola CEO Thomas P. Meier during the visit highlighted the important role travel retail continues to play within Ricola’s international business. For Meier, the channel offers opportunities that extend beyond traditional retail environments, allowing brands to engage consumers in a more experiential setting.

“I think it’s of strategic importance for us and for many confectionery players because these are our shopping hotspots,” he said. “Travellers have time, they like to experience and explore, pick up something for themselves or for friends as gifts. It has really a strategic role. It’s also a way to showcase the brand in an environment that is exciting.”

Image Credit: Naomi Chadderton
Ricola unveils new travel retail exclusives as it sharpens channel focus

Ricola’s products are crafted from a blend of 13 Swiss Alpine herbs which are all grown on site at the herb centre.

As travel continues to recover and passenger numbers grow, Ricola is placing greater emphasis on creating products and experiences tailored specifically to the travel retail shopper. “We see the need that we have to offer something special for travellers and travel retail customers,” Meier explained. “They want something more premium, something more special.”

That philosophy is reflected in two new travel retail-exclusive launches which will be introduced globally from July. The Ricola Tower Sharing Pack Assorted Sugar Free Herb Drops features ten individual 27.5g packs across six flavours, including Original Herb, Lemon Mint, Eucalyptus, Elderflower, Cranberry and Menthol. Designed around sharing and discovery, the format offers travellers the opportunity to explore multiple varieties within a single purchase.

Image Credit: Naomi Chadderton
Ricola unveils new travel retail exclusives as it sharpens channel focus

L-R: herb farmer Lukas Studer; Writer Naomi with Ricola CEO Thomas P. Meier.

Joining the range is the Ricola Gift Set Assorted Sugar Free Herb Drops, a 180g assortment featuring Original Herb, Lemon Mint, Elderflower and Mountain Mint. Developed specifically for gifting occasions, the format aims to provide retailers with a differentiated offer unavailable in domestic markets.

These launches reflect Ricola’s efforts to strike a balance between self-consumption and gifting occasions within travel retail, with Meier noting that both missions are important to the brand. “On a long flight, the air can be very dry and travellers often want something that helps them feel comfortable during the journey, so that’s more of a self-consumption occasion,” he said. “At the same time, we want to balance that with products that work as small gifts. We’re not a gifting brand in the same way as chocolate confectionery, but consumers can still pick up a Ricola product as a little souvenir from the Swiss Alps.”

Innovation beyond the herbal drop

Alongside product innovation, Ricola is also exploring new ways to bring the brand to life in travel retail environments through activations and experiential concepts. Meier highlighted a previous live Ricola cooking activation at Zurich Airport as an example of the type of engagement capable of creating excitement among travellers and enhancing brand visibility.

Image Credit: Naomi Chadderton
Ricola unveils new travel retail exclusives as it sharpens channel focus

TBusiness was lucky enough to be on site when a herb farmer was dropping off their goods.

Beyond travel retail exclusives, Ricola is continuing to invest in broader innovation initiatives as it looks to expand the brand into adjacent categories. Among the latest developments are Ricola Drink Cubes, created in partnership with waterdrop®. The dissolvable cubes combine Swiss Alpine herbs, fruit flavours and vitamins in a sugar-free hydration format designed for modern consumers. Initially launching in selected domestic markets, the concept represents Ricola’s entry into the rapidly growing hydration and functional beverage segment.

While Drink Cubes are not currently available in travel retail, Meier sees potential for the format in the future. “We have always heard that the brand is much bigger than our business,” he said. “Consumers give us permission to be more than just a drop.”

The launch forms part of Ricola’s wider ambition to attract younger consumers while building on growing interest in wellness, hydration and healthier lifestyle choices.

Image Credit: Naomi Chadderton
Ricola unveils new travel retail exclusives as it sharpens channel focus

TRBusiness discovered the new Ricola Drink Cubes during a visit to the Ricola shop in Laufen.

Regional expansion also remains high on the agenda. While Western Europe and North America continue to represent the company’s largest markets, Ricola is increasingly focusing its investment on Asia. “For us, East Asia is really the place where we invest a lot and where we’re growing strongly,” said Meier. To support that growth, Ricola has expanded its local capabilities in the region, including the establishment of a co-packing hub in Malaysia that allows the company to develop more tailored formats and assortments for local consumers and travel retail customers.

Back in Laufen, surrounded by the herb fields and production facilities that have shaped Ricola for almost a century, it is clear that the company’s future strategy remains firmly rooted in its heritage. Yet as travel retail continues to evolve, Ricola is equally focused on innovation, channel-exclusive products and new consumer occasions.

For a brand built on a simple blend of 13 herbs, the opportunity today extends far beyond the traditional herbal drop.

READ MORE: TFWA APEC: Ricola targets regional growth with Kuala Lumpur hub

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