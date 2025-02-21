Ritter keen to raise profile at Americas Summit; targets airports & border shops

German confectionery company Ritter Sport will use the forthcoming DF&TR Summit of the Americas (8-11 March) to build brand recognition for its travel retail ranges.

Jan Bessel, International Key Account Manager Global Travel Retail at Ritter Sport said: “This year the summit will give us the opportunity to build brand awareness in the Americas as we plan to grow significantly there; for example, border stores and airports in South America plus Canada.

“We plan to catch up and show commitment with our key customers, especially on much needed price adjustments. These conversations are important to align growth plans with existing customers and establish relationships with potential new contacts.

“We will leverage our time at the summit to gather valuable insights from our partners on our portfolio and discuss emerging regional trends.”

At the Summit of the Americas, organised by the International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) and held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami, Ritter Sport will place emphasis on key regional skus such as the mini Colourful Variety Tower Pink (250g) and the mini Colourful Variety Pouch Pink (500g).

Launching into the Americas, the new mini Colourful Variety Tower features 15 minis and five different flavours.

The mini tower lineup is bolstered by Salted Caramel, plus mini Strawberry Creme, the mini Alpine Milk variety; and two crunchy varieties: mini Cornflakes and mini Butter Biscuit.

Also making an appearance is the Ritter Sport mini Colourful Mix Pouch Pink (500g), including 30 minis across five different flavours.

Ritter Sport will be present at the IAADFS Summit of the Americas via Otis McAllister, booth 100.

