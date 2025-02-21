Ritter keen to raise profile at Americas Summit; targets airports & border shops

By Luke Barras-hill |

Both the new tower and pouch are colour matching, offering standout pops of colour on-shelf.

German confectionery company Ritter Sport will use the forthcoming DF&TR Summit of the Americas (8-11 March) to build brand recognition for its travel retail ranges.

Jan Bessel, International Key Account Manager Global Travel Retail at Ritter Sport said: “This year the summit will give us the opportunity to build brand awareness in the Americas as we plan to grow significantly there; for example, border stores and airports in South America plus Canada.

“We plan to catch up and show commitment with our key customers, especially on much needed price adjustments. These conversations are important to align growth plans with existing customers and establish relationships with potential new contacts.

“We will leverage our time at the summit to gather valuable insights from our partners on our portfolio and discuss emerging regional trends.”

At the Summit of the Americas, organised by the International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) and held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami, Ritter Sport will place emphasis on key regional skus such as the mini Colourful Variety Tower Pink (250g) and the mini Colourful Variety Pouch Pink (500g).

Launching into the Americas, the new mini Colourful Variety Tower features 15 minis and five different flavours.

The mini tower lineup is bolstered by Salted Caramel, plus mini Strawberry Creme, the mini Alpine Milk variety; and two crunchy varieties: mini Cornflakes and mini Butter Biscuit.

Also making an appearance is the Ritter Sport mini Colourful Mix Pouch Pink (500g), including 30 minis across five different flavours.

Ritter Sport will be present at the IAADFS Summit of the Americas via Otis McAllister, booth 100.

READ MORE: Kreol TR appointed Ritter Sport distributor for select markets in MEA

READ MORE: IAADFS welcomes two new members to the Board of Directors

READ MORE: Airport concessions and cruise panels round off Summit of Americas agenda

READ MORE: Experiential retail among new session topics at Summit of the Americas

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
Europe

Lindt Global Travel Retail unveils new retail island at Zurich Airport

Premium confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli has unveiled its upgraded Lindt Retail Island...

image description image description
International

Coty unveils new Gucci Alchemist’s Garden EDPs and campaign

Coty Travel Retail is rolling out new Eaux de Parfum in Gucci's The Alchemist’s Garden...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Monsoon opens two boutiques at Gatwick on Valentine's Day Europe
image description
Lagardère records bumper 2024 with double-digit growth and key wins Europe
image description
Four Pillars Gin celebrates continued success of Changi T4 activation Asia & Pacific
image description
Dubai Duty Free exploring potential partnerships to drive airport growth Middle East
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free Q424 sales boost marred by slump in profits Asia & Pacific
image description
Qatar Duty Free enrols 50 staff in DFWC Academy DF&TR certificate programme Asia & Pacific
image description
On The Mark Beauty rolls out Rodial in travel retail with Jet2.com International
image description
iCoupon solidifies presence across Europe with new Air Corsica deal Europe
image description
Ferrero announces more TREX as Nutella campaign spreads smiles International
image description
Coty Travel Retail unveils Calvin Klein Eternity Amber limited editions  International
right