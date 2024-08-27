Ritter Sport looks ahead to TFWA Cannes with NPD showcase

By Benedict Evans |

The new global ad campaign features a visual of Ritter Sport’s mascot and ambassador, Don Choco the sloth.

Ritter Sport is building out its TR Editions range with new Salted Caramel, Double Crunch flavours joining its existing Minis and Vegan Tower offer.

German chocolate specialist Ritter Sport will showcase its latest travel retail editions ranges at TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, including new Salted Caramel and Double Crunch flavours.

The new flavours will be joining the brand’s Mini Tower/Mini Pouch and Vegan Tower offers.

The Mini Salted Caramel variety joins the line up for both the mini Colourful Variety Tower Pink 250g and the mini Colourful Variety Pouch Pink 500g.

The new mini Colourful Variety Tower has 15 minis and 5 different flavours, including the Salted Caramel flavour.

The new Ritter Sport mini Colourful Mix Pouch Pink 500g includes the Salted Caramel mini with 30 minis and 5 different flavours.

Vegan offering

Ritter Sport is adding a brand-new flavour to its Vegan Tower, which has been part of the TR Editions ranges since 2023.

The Vegan Double Crunch 100g launches from January 2025, is vegan and also contains cocoa from 100% certified sustainable cocoa sources.

The new products will be available in travel retail from March 2025.

Ritter Sport noted all its new Mini and Vegan TR Edition NPDs (New Product Developments) feature natural ingredients, without added flavourings and cocoa from 100% sustainable, certified cocoa sources.

“2024 has so far, been filled by promising results and significant insights from our travel retail partners. However, the cocoa situation remains a critical issue within our industry. We are committed to navigating these challenges with precision and care to ensure continued success,” said Jan Bessel, International Key Account Manager Global Travel Retail.

2025 ad campaign                                                                          

Ritter Sport has updated its stand design to spotlight its core communication messaging for 2025: ‘Start Your Love Affair with the Square’.

The new global ad campaign features a visual of Ritter Sport’s mascot and ambassador, Don Choco the sloth, surrounded by a tropical background filled with ingredients.

Additionally, the ‘Start Your Love Affair with the Square’ and ‘Greetings From’ POS messaging for regional promotions such as Diwali and Chinese New Year, will also be showcased on the Ritter Sport stand at TFWA.

“This year in Cannes, our primary focus is on having an open dialog concerning the current market situation with our existing partners as well as sharing our TR Editions portfolio updates,” said Bessel.

“We are keen to also forge new connections, particularly in emerging markets. We aim to strengthen our presence and explore growth opportunities across various distribution channels, including cruise lines, border shops, and airports with the highest priority around the world.”

READ MORE: Ritter Sport teams up with Heinemann for TR exclusive Pistachio Tower launch

READ MORE: REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

READ MORE:Ritter Sport announces its return to TFWA Asia Pacific with new activation

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

TRBusiness is pleased to reveal today (1 August) the finalists of the 2024 Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine

The TRBusiness August/September e-zine is now live and ready to view – click here or scroll...

image description image description
International

Optimism levels tumble Q2 TR Confidence Tracker

Optimism levels among respondents to the Q2 2024 TR Confidence Tracker, sponsored by Suntory...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Ted Baker store closures at UK airports; Heathrow talks replacement plans Europe
image description
Avolta and Real Madrid inaugurate The Corner by Real Madrid at MAD Europe
image description
Global Travel Retail Awards Finalists celebrate being 'Voted by Shoppers' International
image description
Waterhaul partners with Condor on sunglasses listing & ghost gear initiative Sustainability
image description
On The Mark Consultancy announces rebrand to On The Mark Beauty International
image description
Nick Mogford appointed VP, Director GTR at Brown-Forman Corporation International
image description
Guerlain launches Abeille Royale Rich Cream and Care-in-Mousse International
image description
Blueprint and m1nd-set set to launch experiential retail workshops series International
image description
Brown-Forman GTR and Shilla launch first Jack Daniels pop-up in Seoul Asia & Pacific
image description
Le Marché Duty Free expands Eurotunnel offer with new shop Europe
right