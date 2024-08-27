Ritter Sport looks ahead to TFWA Cannes with NPD showcase

Ritter Sport is building out its TR Editions range with new Salted Caramel, Double Crunch flavours joining its existing Minis and Vegan Tower offer.

German chocolate specialist Ritter Sport will showcase its latest travel retail editions ranges at TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, including new Salted Caramel and Double Crunch flavours.

The new flavours will be joining the brand’s Mini Tower/Mini Pouch and Vegan Tower offers.

The Mini Salted Caramel variety joins the line up for both the mini Colourful Variety Tower Pink 250g and the mini Colourful Variety Pouch Pink 500g.

The new mini Colourful Variety Tower has 15 minis and 5 different flavours, including the Salted Caramel flavour.

The new Ritter Sport mini Colourful Mix Pouch Pink 500g includes the Salted Caramel mini with 30 minis and 5 different flavours.

Vegan offering

Ritter Sport is adding a brand-new flavour to its Vegan Tower, which has been part of the TR Editions ranges since 2023.

The Vegan Double Crunch 100g launches from January 2025, is vegan and also contains cocoa from 100% certified sustainable cocoa sources.

Ritter Sport noted all its new Mini and Vegan TR Edition NPDs (New Product Developments) feature natural ingredients, without added flavourings and cocoa from 100% sustainable, certified cocoa sources.

“2024 has so far, been filled by promising results and significant insights from our travel retail partners. However, the cocoa situation remains a critical issue within our industry. We are committed to navigating these challenges with precision and care to ensure continued success,” said Jan Bessel, International Key Account Manager Global Travel Retail.

2025 ad campaign

Ritter Sport has updated its stand design to spotlight its core communication messaging for 2025: ‘Start Your Love Affair with the Square’.

The new global ad campaign features a visual of Ritter Sport’s mascot and ambassador, Don Choco the sloth, surrounded by a tropical background filled with ingredients.

Additionally, the ‘Start Your Love Affair with the Square’ and ‘Greetings From’ POS messaging for regional promotions such as Diwali and Chinese New Year, will also be showcased on the Ritter Sport stand at TFWA.

“This year in Cannes, our primary focus is on having an open dialog concerning the current market situation with our existing partners as well as sharing our TR Editions portfolio updates,” said Bessel.

“We are keen to also forge new connections, particularly in emerging markets. We aim to strengthen our presence and explore growth opportunities across various distribution channels, including cruise lines, border shops, and airports with the highest priority around the world.”

