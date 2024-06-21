Starboard and Royal Caribbean International are celebrating the cruise line’s return to China with Spectrum of the Seas, complete with a transformed onboard retail offering encompassing new brands, curated collections and immersive shopping experiences.



“As a cruise retail leader in the Chinese market since 2006, we’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Royal Caribbean, curating an elevated retail program that captures the nation’s rich heritage through carefully selected global and Asian brands, luxury designers, and engaging experiences that meet the sophisticated preferences of Chinese travelers,” said Lisa Bauer, President and CEO.

“Spectrum of the Seas return is a significant milestone in the global cruise industry, signalling the positive momentum of the China market and consumers’ demand for cruising.”

A new addition to the ship is a fine jewellery and watch boutique bringing together Kering sister brands Gucci and Qeelin.

It taps into the trend for Chinese luxury consumers showing a stronger affinity to luxury brands of Chinese origin since the pandemic, alongside a continued appetite for global brands.

Spectrum of the Seas is also home to an array of globally renowned brands and stand-alone boutiques.

Notably, these include Bvlgari, Cartier and Omega boutiques offering the latest styles and offering experiential events.

At Regalia, holidaymakers can discover Swiss timepieces from Longines, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen and Hublot, as well as luxury fine jewellery from brands such as Fred, Mikimoto, and Messika. Personalisation services are available.

The revamped Beauty Avenue is at the heart of the ship’s Beauty for All concept, featuring international brands spanning skincare, makeup and fragrances from SK-II, La Prairie, Sisley, La Mer, Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Jo Malone, Bvlgari, Tiffany, Hermes and more.

In addition to each brand’s shop-in-shop collections, must-have skincare items are highlighted as great value beauty heroes.

Making its debut at sea, in partnership with Coty, is the Chloe Atelier des Fleurs collection of fragrances.

Also new to Spectrum are fragrances from Loewe and Parfums de Marly, as well as skincare from Fresh.

Designer brands across fashion accessories include handbags from Karl Lagerfeld, Love Moschino, Armani Exchange and sunglasses from Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Prada, Fendi and Ray Ban.

Passengers can enjoy daily fashion-centric activities, from fashion shows to private shopping appointments and shopping shows focused on brand discovery.

There’s even a dedicated tour of the shopping opportunities available, called the Landmarks of Luxury World Tour.

The immersive adventure gives participants a Landmarks of Luxury ‘passport’, offering chances to win prizes as they explore each destination (Rome, China, Switzerland, New York City, and Paris) in each of the shops.

Departing from its homeport in Shanghai, Spectrum of the Seas offers four- and seven-night vacations to iconic cultural destinations in Japan, including Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki and Osaka.

