Ryanair repeats call for two-drink limit at airport bars to curb disruptive pax

By Luke Barras-hill |

Ryanair believes the two-drink limit would mean better behaviour and a safer environment on board. Source: Ryanair.

Low-cost carrier Ryanair has urged EU regulators to take action to limit alcohol sales at airports, as details emerge of a €15,000 civil claim against a passenger.

Imposing a two-drink limit per passenger ‘would result in safer and better passenger behaviour on board aircraft, and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews all over Europe’, argues the airline.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “It is time that EU authorities take action to limit the sale of alcohol at airports. Airlines, like Ryanair, already restrict and limit the sale of alcohol on board our aircraft, particularly in disruptive passenger cases.

“However, during flight delays, passengers are consuming excess alcohol at airports without any limit on purchase or consumption. We fail to understand why passengers at airports are not limited to two alcoholic drinks (using their boarding pass in exactly the same way they limit duty free sales), as this would result in safer and better passenger behaviour on board aircraft, and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews all over Europe.”

The airline has filed legal proceedings against a passenger to recover €15,350 in costs after an incident onboard a Dublin to Lanzarote flight on 9 April 2024 that resulted in the aircraft being diverted to Porto due to what Ryanair claims was disruptive behaviour.

Michael O’Leary, CEO, Ryanair.

The total bill is said to include €750 in lost inflight sales.

“European governments repeatedly fail to take action when disruptive passengers threaten aircraft safety and force them to divert,” added the Ryanair spokesperson. “In this case, the Portuguese Prosecution ruled that because the aircraft and the passenger are Irish, this case should be transferred to Ireland.

“Ryanair is therefore taking a civil proceeding against this passenger in the Irish Courts to recover these costs, which were incurred wholly and exclusively as a result of the disruptive passenger’s behaviour, which caused not just a diversion, but an overnight in Porto of over 160 passengers and six crew member and the operating aircraft.”

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has previously called for a two-drink limit amid a rise in disorderly behaviour on flights.

The duty free and travel retail industry has long played a key role in the cross-industry ‘One Too Many Campaign’, which relaunched last year and promotes the consequences of unruly behaviour at airports across the UK.

TRBusiness has reached out to its sources and aims to bring you further comment on this story…

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

DFS ‘gets the party started’ with holiday campaign across global locations

DFS Group has unwrapped a series of in-store gifting and retailtainment experiences – from...

image description image description
Europe

Nemiroff partners with Lagardère to debut LEX Vodka at Brussels Airport

Nemiroff has announced the launch of an exclusive activation for LEX by Nemiroff at Brussels...

image description image description
International

Kurate to enter Faro with ARI; reveals travel retail growth ambitions for 2025

Travel retail watch and jewellery specialist Kurate International is targeting further growth...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
LATAM market expert John Price to give keynote at Summit of the Americas The Americas
image description
Vinci Airports announces triumvirate of record-breaking pax numbers International
image description
Just one week left to air your views in the Global Industry Survey 2025 International
image description
Sarah Genest joins Bluedog as Global Business Development Director International
image description
Penfolds activates Champagne Thiénot pop-up at CNSC Duty Free mall in Sanya Asia & Pacific
image description
PR GTR unveils The Glenlivet’s highest permanent age expression at Changi Asia & Pacific
image description
Muscat Duty Free eyes “first-of-its-kind” food & confectionery concept in TR Middle East
image description
Ospree Duty Free unveils 'Collector's Dream' bottle of The Balvenie Fifty Indian Sub Cont
image description
Dec surge pushes DDF sales to new record in 2024 Middle East
image description
Interview: Fraser Brown, Retail Director, London Heathrow Airport International
right