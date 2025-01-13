Ryanair repeats call for two-drink limit at airport bars to curb disruptive pax

Low-cost carrier Ryanair has urged EU regulators to take action to limit alcohol sales at airports, as details emerge of a €15,000 civil claim against a passenger.

Imposing a two-drink limit per passenger ‘would result in safer and better passenger behaviour on board aircraft, and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews all over Europe’, argues the airline.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “It is time that EU authorities take action to limit the sale of alcohol at airports. Airlines, like Ryanair, already restrict and limit the sale of alcohol on board our aircraft, particularly in disruptive passenger cases.

“However, during flight delays, passengers are consuming excess alcohol at airports without any limit on purchase or consumption. We fail to understand why passengers at airports are not limited to two alcoholic drinks (using their boarding pass in exactly the same way they limit duty free sales), as this would result in safer and better passenger behaviour on board aircraft, and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews all over Europe.”

The airline has filed legal proceedings against a passenger to recover €15,350 in costs after an incident onboard a Dublin to Lanzarote flight on 9 April 2024 that resulted in the aircraft being diverted to Porto due to what Ryanair claims was disruptive behaviour.

The total bill is said to include €750 in lost inflight sales.

“European governments repeatedly fail to take action when disruptive passengers threaten aircraft safety and force them to divert,” added the Ryanair spokesperson. “In this case, the Portuguese Prosecution ruled that because the aircraft and the passenger are Irish, this case should be transferred to Ireland.

“Ryanair is therefore taking a civil proceeding against this passenger in the Irish Courts to recover these costs, which were incurred wholly and exclusively as a result of the disruptive passenger’s behaviour, which caused not just a diversion, but an overnight in Porto of over 160 passengers and six crew member and the operating aircraft.”

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has previously called for a two-drink limit amid a rise in disorderly behaviour on flights.

The duty free and travel retail industry has long played a key role in the cross-industry ‘One Too Many Campaign’, which relaunched last year and promotes the consequences of unruly behaviour at airports across the UK.

TRBusiness has reached out to its sources and aims to bring you further comment on this story…