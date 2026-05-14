Sabeen Ditta joins Pi Insight as Client Success Manager

Image Credit: Pi Insight

Pi Insight, a leading data and research provider in the global travel retail and duty free sector, has announced the appointment of Sabeen Ditta as Client Success Manager.

Based in the UK, she reports directly to Pi Insight Managing Director Stephen Hillam.

Sabeen is responsible for working alongside key clients to drive increased understanding, insight and value around their data. She brings over 15 years’ experience in digital transformation, client success and data-driven programme delivery.

Previously, she held senior roles leading stakeholder engagement and cross-functional projects across tech and marketing services at mission-driven organisations such as Squiz UK, Superfood Market and iProspect (part of Dentsu Aegis Network).

Sabeen specialises in translating complex data into actionable recommendations, helping brands and retailers make smarter, long-term decisions to forge stronger partnerships.

The appointment comes as Pi Insight ramps up its data management services ahead of the 2026 release of the Global Shopper Database, which consolidates shopper insights across 14 global travelling and duty-free shopping nationalities.

Sabeen Ditta, Client Success Manager, Pi Insight commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining Pi Insight at such a dynamic moment for the business and the industry. Travel retail is evolving rapidly and I am looking forward to helping our clients turn robust data into confident, growth-focused decisions.

“If you are attending this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore and would like to learn more about our Global Shopper Database – or discover how Pi Insight’s bespoke solutions can support your brand strategies – please reach out via the contact details below.”

Stephen Hillam, Managing Director, Pi Insight added: “This year marks a pivotal moment for Pi Insight as we scale our operational capabilities in response to growing client demand. The recruitment of Sabeen underpins our commitment to transforming the vocabulary of data as a powerful force for change in the industry and her experienced skillsets will help power that vision. I’m delighted to welcome her to the team.”

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