TRBusiness is inviting duty free and travel retail stakeholders to save the date for the 2025 Global Travel Retail Awards ceremony, which is taking place on Tuesday 30 September at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes.

Timed once again to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference (which is taking place from 28 September to 2 October 2025), the travel retail industry’s only consumer-voted awards programme is bringing back its immensely popular lineup of product and CSR/initiatives awards.

Plus, there will be a few exciting updates to proceedings – more of which will be revealed in the coming months.

Organised in collaboration with event partner m1nd-set, the Travel Retail Awards was established in 2018 to recognise the products and initiatives that truly resonate with travelling consumers.

This is delivered through a robust, independently judged awards programme that leverages the unique qualified database of m1nd-set, enhanced by the expertise of a panel of influencers judges who are able to experience the products first-hand.

All entrants receive valuable feedback from our panel of influencer judges.

Make sure you register your interest via the button below to be notified when the entry portal for 2025 goes live. We are looking forward to welcoming you to the event in September 2025!

This year’s Global Travel Retail Awards yielded 24 Winner and nine Highly Recommended accolades, with the brains behind the products and initiatives stepping up onto the stage to receive their new-look shopping bag design trophies and enjoy a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

On top of the exciting ceremony, attendees enjoyed an exhilarating evening featuring a drinks reception, premium dinner, complimentary wine and cocktails from our sponsors, and an afterparty featuring a high-energy live band. Plus, they each took home an exclusive gift bag packed with products from our event partners.

“It was a great honour to receive our esteemed colleagues from the duty free and travel retail industry at the Global Travel Retail Awards ceremony in Cannes,” said Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-Owners & Joint CEOs of TRBusiness.

“Congratulations to all those recognised. The importance of consumer feedback to the continued success of the travel retail ecosystem cannot be understated and, as many awards recipients have relayed to us through the years, earning a Travel Retail Awards accolade can have a powerful effect on business in the channel.

“We encourage stakeholders from around the word to participate in the Global Travel Retail Award 2025 for a chance to earn valuable recognition from the industry’s ultimate judges – travelling consumers.”

Earning the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ seal of approval is a monumental achievement and recipients of the Winner, Highly Recommended and Finalist accolades can capitalise on their success by utilising the logo on their packaging, in their promotions/communications and at the point of sale.

Research by m1nd-set has shown that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo and nearly a third (31%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.

“A consumer-voted awards programme is crucial for travel retail stakeholders, as it truly reflects the honest and unbiased opinions of the travelling shoppers,” said Peter Mohn, Owner & CEO, m1nd-set.

“Understanding the perceptions of consumers is the best feedback any player in the industry can receive, as it helps every participant to understand, learn and improve.”

To find out more about how the awards are judged, please hit play on the video below…

