Season’s Greetings from the TRBusiness Team ❄️

By Benedict Evans |

Photo: Shutterstock/ TopFlatShots.

As we approach the end of the year, TRBusiness would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal readers, viewers and event, sponsor and advertising partners who have supported us in our mission of ‘helping the industry grow’ throughout 2024.

Your unwavering support has been instrumental in what has been yet another dynamic year for duty free and travel retail.

 As always, we are dedicated to keeping you informed and up to date with the most important industry news, views and analysis published daily at TRBusiness.com.

Plus, we’ve brought you nine packed magazine issues featuring everything from exclusive interviews with senior stakeholders to in-depth category reports and features brimming with original content.

Add to that more than 230 newsletters (and counting), weekly 90-second video news updates, and a portfolio of events that grow stronger and more influential each year.

 

The TR Consumer Forum made its Middle East debut in June, under the auspices of Dubai Duty Free as Host Sponsor, and received rapturous reviews from the many stakeholders who attended.

Be sure to save the dates of 2-4 June for 2025!

The consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards in Cannes yielded 24 Winner and 10 Highly Recommended accolades plus a very worthy lineup of finalists who can all utilise the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ seal of approval to amplify their appeal to travelling consumers.

With the last issue of the year put to press, and another stellar TR Sustainability Week under our belt, we will be starting 2025 on a strong note with the 21-year anniversary of our acclaimed Global Industry Survey.

Wishing you a joyful holiday season and a prosperous New Year ahead.

Team TRBusiness

