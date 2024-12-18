Sekonda reports positive growth in GTR for FY 2024

By Benedict Evans |

Sekonda also added to its International Travel team, appointing Emma Finch, Louise Stevenson and Cleona Henderson to Time Products in 2024.

Time Products (UK) has reported its Sekonda business has seen significant channel growth within the travel retail market in 2024, hailing the year to date as ‘positive’ and with many new opportunities either already operational or in development.

The brand made especially strong gains within the cruise sector, said Myalee Sofield, Head of International Travel, Time Products (UK).

We are seeing double-digit growth yearonyear in some of our travel channels, with the overall international business coming back stronger than ever, compared to pre-pandemic levels,” noted Sofield.

2024 has seen several new partners in travel retail.

For duty free, Sekonda has opened up listings with Norwegian Cruise Lines and Avolta in Europe and the US, GMR and Hyderabad Duty Free in India, Egypt Air Duty Free, Central Duty Free in Brazil plus Flemingo Duty Free in Chennai and Sri Lanka.

She continued: We have seen very strong sales with key inflight partners as well as partners that have re-started their inflight business post-Covid.

Cruise has also certainly been a focus for us, with the launch of our cruise specific display concept that has resulted in a lot of interest from many partners within the industry.

On airlines, Sekonda has launched in partnership with KrisShop for Singapore Airlines and Scoot, Vietnam Airlines in partnership with Travel to Buy, and lastly Emirates in partnership with Gebr. Heinemann.

UK inflight routes and duty free markets showed the best overall performance for Sekonda. “We have worked closely with existing partners to grow range representation, and we have seen severalopportunities in India and the Middle East also come through, said Sofield.

Sekonda also launched new flexible layout retail towers for its duty free partners earlier this year.

Sofield noted: “We have had some great feedback from our retail partners on our new display units. We will continue to evolve our travel retail displays to best suit the retail environment and most importantly for travellers looking for inspiration.

We are seeing more customers buy into our Smart Watch ranges; our bestselling ladies ranges Monica and Taylor are working very well for us; plus we have developed a more flexible approach with our watch and jewellery ranges to create travel exclusives for our partners which create point of difference conversations.”

