Shiseido Travel Retail appoints Adele Zhang as Managing Director

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Shiseido Travel Retail
Shiseido Travel Retail appoints Adele Zhang as Managing Director

Adele Zhang will assume full leadership responsibility for the company’s global travel retail business.

Shiseido Travel Retail has appointed Adele Zhang as Managing Director, Travel Retail Global Business, effective 1 July 2026.

In her new role, Zhang will assume full leadership responsibility for the company’s global travel retail business, overseeing operations across Japan, Asia including China, the Americas and EMEA. She will continue to report to Toshinobu Umetsu, CEO, China & Travel Retail Region.

Zhang will work closely with regional leadership teams and global brand teams to drive sustainable growth across the business, strengthen strategic retail partnerships and further enhance Shiseido’s presence in travel retail markets worldwide.

The appointment reflects Shiseido Travel Retail’s continued focus on expanding its global footprint and reinforcing collaboration across regions as the company pursues growth opportunities in the evolving travel retail channel.

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