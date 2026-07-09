Silent Pool Gin brings spring/summer campaign to travel retail channel

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Silent Pool Gin
Silent Pool Gin spring summer 2026_gwp

The campaign is being supported by an Avolta-exclusive luggage tag GWP.

Silent Pool Gin has unveiled its spring/summer 2026 campaign in GTR, which is being supported by a programme of airport activations and an exclusive GWP promotion with Avolta.

At the heart of the campaign is the new creative platform, “Layered by nature, defined by craft”, which celebrates the artistry behind Silent Pool Gin’s recipe of 24 botanicals, distilled in the Surrey Hills.

Rolling out across both domestic and travel retail sectors, the campaign aims to reinforce Silent Pool Gin’s commitment to premium storytelling, innovation and elevated shopper experiences.

For the first time, Silent Pool Gin has used high-resolution CGI as the foundation of its creative execution, enabling the brand to visualise its botanical story with a level of depth, precision and consistency that traditional photography cannot achieve.

Rather than presenting the bottle as a static product, the campaign creates an immersive botanical world inspired by the English countryside, where flourishing botanicals, seasonal blooms and the honeybee come together to express the brand’s provenance, craftsmanship and natural origins.

This scalable global creative platform that can be deployed across digital media, retail environments, airport activations and large-format advertising.

From June through October across Avolta stores in the UK and selected EMEA locations, shoppers purchasing Silent Pool Gin Classic will receive a bespoke branded luggage tag, while stocks last.

Featuring a botanical design and Silent Pool Gin’s signature turquoise colour, the luggage tag has been created as a practical travel accessory that extends the brand experience beyond the airport, while celebrating the spirit of exploration. A total of 20,000 luggage tags have been produced for the promotion, with gifts attached directly to promotional bottles from June onwards.

The promotion forms part of a wider programme of airport activations supporting the new spring/summer campaign across key European travel hubs. These begin at London Heathrow T2 and Milan Airport in July, followed by London City Airport in August and London Heathrow T3 in September.

October activations will continue at London Gatwick South, London Heathrow T5 and London Stansted Airport, with the programme continuing in November at Gatwick South and Manchester T1.

READ NEXT: Silent Pool Gin’s Winter Townhouse gives glimpse of future GTR activities

READ NEXT: Storytelling and provenance key to Silent Pool’s GTR ambitions

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