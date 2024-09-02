Silver Crane to show Bears of the World travel-friendly gift tins at TFWA Cannes

By Luke Barras-hill |

The compact travel-sized tin’s (170 x 140 x 122m) boast intricate uniforms and a plush cap. Containing 120g of marshmallows, the tins are ideal for travellers searching for a gift, or for snacking on the go.

Bespoke tin design manufacturer and supplier The Silver Crane Company has launched a new collection of travel gifting tins, Bears of the World.

Set to make an appearance at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes (29 September – 3 October), the travel retail exclusive gifting tins feature Pilot Bear and Captain Bear and contain 120g of teddy-shaped marshmallows.

The portable tins are ideal for hand luggage and to satisfy gift-seekers or those snacking on the move, says the brand.

They also double as a décor piece for use beyond grazing.

Meanwhile, Vacation Bears sport colourful Hawaiian shirts to put owners in the summer mood, making them an ‘instant hit’ among children and adults alike, adds the brand.

Bears of the World, part of a global travel retail collection, can be custom designed based on various locations around the world to encourage consumers to collect each of the tins as they explore different countries and territories.

The tins can be repurposed to store souvenirs and trinkets from the user’s travels.

UK-based The Silver Crane Company operates in domestic and travel markets and is known for its standout designs and food gifts.

“Embark on a sweet journey across the globe, one tin at a time, and let the Bears of the World collection inspire your wanderlust,” declares the brand.

The Silver Crane Company can be found exhibiting at Blue Village, G3.

