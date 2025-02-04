SipWell Brands to handle GTR distribution for Isle of Harris Distillery

Isle of Harris Distillery – crowned Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year in the 2024 Scottish Whisky Awards – has appointed SipWell Brands as its exclusive global travel retail distribution partner.

In addition to the top prize, The Outer Hebridean distillery recently captured the Scottish Whisky Awards accolades for both Newcomer of the Year and Product Launch of the Year for its inaugural single malt.

Founded in 2019, SipWell Brands represents a wide range of premium drinks from HINE Cognac, Lind & Lime Gin and The Lost Explorer mezcal and tequilas to Nc’nean, Stauning, Fable, Two Stacks and Kilchoman whiskies.

The Hearach single malt Scotch whisky, named after the Scottish Gaelic term for a native of Harris, is distilled, matured, and bottled on the island by locals who are trained from scratch in the art of distilling.

Simon Erlanger, Managing Director of Isle of Harris Distillery said: “Every bottle of Isle of Harris Gin or The Hearach that we produce reflects the character and spirit of our wonderful island, our people and our heritage and so it’s important for us to work with people who understand our mission.

The team at SipWell have shown a true understanding of our values and how we operate and how that translates to travel retail. We are confident they will represent us with a shared voice and ethos as we take Isle of Harris Distillery to the global travel retail market.”

Andrew Torrance, co-owner of SipWell Brands said: “What the team at Isle of Harris has achieved in just under a decade is nothing short of remarkable. Their products are deservedly now attracting accolades from all over the world and so now is the perfect time for us to take them to discerning customers through the travel retail sector, where we know they will also be a major hit.”

