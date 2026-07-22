Skrewball expands into European travel retail with Heinemann launch

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Pernod Ricard
Skrewball expands into European travel retail with Heinemann launch

Skrewball will initially be stocked at Frankfurt, Istanbul, Antalya, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo and Munich airports.

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail has expanded the distribution of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey into Europe, with Gebr. Heinemann becoming the first travel retailer in the region to list the brand.

The launch follows strong growth for the flavoured American whiskey across the Americas and Pacific regions and will see 1L bottles available in Heinemann Duty Free stores from July.

Skrewball will initially be stocked at Frankfurt, Istanbul, Antalya, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo and Munich airports, retailing at €24.99.

According to PR GTR, Skrewball has recorded year-to-date sales growth of 94% compared with the previous year, while rolling 12-month sales have increased by 95%, driven by expansion across key travel retail markets.

Founded in California in 2018, Skrewball combines American whiskey with peanut butter flavouring and was inspired by a cocktail created by founder Steve Yeng at his Ocean Beach restaurant.

The launch comes as the flavoured whiskey category continues to gain momentum globally. Citing Market.us research, Pernod Ricard noted that the global flavoured whiskey market is forecast to grow from US$19 billion in 2024 to US$35.7 billion by 2034, with Europe accounting for 45.8% of the market last year.

“Skrewball has such a unique brand story and a flavour profile that captures hearts the world over,” said Rae Gibson, Director, Power Brands and Emerging Categories at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail.

“It’s fast approaching a presence in 30 markets (domestic and GTR) and has surpassed three million cases globally since launching eight years ago, which for a seed brand is amazing. We’re thrilled to support its expansion into Europe travel retail and look forward to seeing the response from Heinemann Duty Free shoppers.”

Ruediger Stelkens, Director Commercial Global LTC at Gebr. Heinemann, added: “At Heinemann, we are always looking for products that bring fresh momentum to our assortment and create memorable discoveries for our customers.

“Skrewball is a distinctive brand with a strong personality and a flavour profile that clearly stands out in the whiskey category. As the first travel retailer in Europe to launch Skrewball, we are excited to introduce this innovative spirit to international travellers.”

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