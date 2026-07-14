Skross unveils new Tech for Travellers range to keep customers connected

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Skross
Skross Tech for Travellers range

The range aims to offer consumers a single-brand solution for travel tech essentials.

Skross has launched its redesigned Tech for Travellers collection, bringing together its portfolio of travel adapters, chargers, power banks, cables and travel accessories under a single platform.

The Swiss travel technology specialist said it had designed the range specifically for people on the move. It also aims to provide retailers with a coherent travel technology assortment, while offering consumers a single-brand solution for travel essentials.

The launch builds on Skross’s established position in the travel adapter category, extending its portfolio across connected travel technology products. The company said all products are developed according to its ‘Safe. Simple. Swiss’ (SSS) philosophy, with a focus on reliability, safety and ease of use.

“Our ambition goes far beyond creating chargers, power banks or accessories,” commented Skross Co-CEO Sam Gerber. “We design technology specifically for travellers. Every product has a role within a broader travel ecosystem and is developed to solve real travel challenges.

“When people travel, emotions are involved. They are often far away from home, operating in unfamiliar environments and depending on their devices more than ever. At those moments, reliability matters. Travellers choose Skross because they trust us to keep them connected when it matters most.”

Skross highlighted its global Swiss Warranty programme, under which faulty products can be replaced or reimbursed – regardless of where they were purchased, or where the customer resides – for total peace of mind.

Skross noted that the new Tech for Travellers ecosystem reinforced its focus on travel-specific technology, while expanding its offering beyond travel adapters.

READ NEXT: Kreol brings Swiss travel accessories brand Skross to Cochin Duty Free

READ NEXT: Stephen Worden to head up Skross’ business development from September

READ NEXT: Kreol Group strikes India travel retail distribution deal with Skross

  

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Food & Confectionery

On location: A Toblerone crystal bar, an auction, and a confectionery first

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR [UPDATED] Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) is setting a new bar...

image description image description
Europe

Tony’s Chocolonely unveils travel-themed ‘pick and mix’ at Frankfurt

Image Credit: Tony's Chocolonely Tony’s Chocolonely has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann and...

image description image description
Europe

Absolut Tabasco takeover mixes retail theatre & tasting engagement at MAN

Image Credit: Pernod Ricard GTR A first-of-its-kind hybrid F&B offering for Absolut...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Suntory Global Spirits GTR-exclusive whiskies roll out in Indian duty free Indian Sub Cont
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free launches premium airport pickup & drop-off service Asia & Pacific
image description
Benvenuto Cellini claims victory at 19th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Middle East
image description
TR Consumer Forum – the technology wave and consumer shift International
image description
TR Consumer Forum – premiumisation versus value-seeking International
image description
TR Consumer Forum – navigating the retail and F&B journey International
image description
TR Consumer Forum – the big picture from IATA and m1nd-set International
image description
JCDecaux renews Heathrow Airport advertising contract for eight years Europe
image description
Travel Blue supports the TR Consumer Forum as the Gold Sponsor International
image description
Coty marks major new olfactive chapter with fresh takes on scent icons International
right