Image Credit: Skross

Skross has launched its redesigned Tech for Travellers collection, bringing together its portfolio of travel adapters, chargers, power banks, cables and travel accessories under a single platform.

The Swiss travel technology specialist said it had designed the range specifically for people on the move. It also aims to provide retailers with a coherent travel technology assortment, while offering consumers a single-brand solution for travel essentials.

The launch builds on Skross’s established position in the travel adapter category, extending its portfolio across connected travel technology products. The company said all products are developed according to its ‘Safe. Simple. Swiss’ (SSS) philosophy, with a focus on reliability, safety and ease of use.

“Our ambition goes far beyond creating chargers, power banks or accessories,” commented Skross Co-CEO Sam Gerber. “We design technology specifically for travellers. Every product has a role within a broader travel ecosystem and is developed to solve real travel challenges.

“When people travel, emotions are involved. They are often far away from home, operating in unfamiliar environments and depending on their devices more than ever. At those moments, reliability matters. Travellers choose Skross because they trust us to keep them connected when it matters most.”

Skross highlighted its global Swiss Warranty programme, under which faulty products can be replaced or reimbursed – regardless of where they were purchased, or where the customer resides – for total peace of mind.

Skross noted that the new Tech for Travellers ecosystem reinforced its focus on travel-specific technology, while expanding its offering beyond travel adapters.

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